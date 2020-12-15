Latest News: Kejriwal Celebrates Goa Win; BJP Unveils TMC Fail Card; Biden Secures Victory

Cong leader writes to PM about Swamy's National Anthem appeal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's letter concerning the 'replacement' of some words in the national anthem by the one composed and sung by Late Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and termed the MP's concern as 'narrow'. "I may like to draw your attention to a letter written by Subramanyam Swamy member Rajya Sabha. The said letter concerns the replacement of a few words in our national anthem Jana Gana Mana by a few words composed and sung by the Late Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his INA forces," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to PM Modi, according to ANI.

Kejriwal celebrates AAP's single-seat win in Goa

The ruling BJP in Goa on Monday made big gains in the Zilla Panchayat elections, winning 32 out of 49 seats on offer, while the opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party won its first-ever seat in an election in the coastal state, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming to contest on a majority of constituencies in the 2022 assembly polls. After results were announced, Arvind Kejriwal hailed his party's maiden win as Hanzel Fernandes won the Benaulim seat in South Goa. "Congratulations to AAPs Hanzel Fernandes on winning the Benaulim ZP seat in Goa. Many other AAP candidates have secured a much higher vote share than last time. This is just the beginning. I am sure AAP will live up to the trust and expectations of Goans," the Delhi CM tweeted.

Vijayvargiya gets bullet-proof vehicle after attack in Bengal

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's security has been upgraded with the addition of a "bullet-resistant" car in his convoy during his West Bengal tour. This comes days after the convoy he was part of was attacked during party chief JP Nadda's visit to the state. Vijayvargiya is BJP in-charge of West Bengal, which is scheduled to go to the polls next year. The Union Home Ministry has issued an order directing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to include an armoured vehicle in the convoy of the 64-year-old leader of the BJP and ensure he only travels in that SUV, official sources told news agency PTI.

BJP releases TMC Fail Card

The BJP on Monday released a "TMC Fail Card" days after the ruling party in West Bengal launched a report card on its government's 10-year-rule. The saffron party which has emerged as the main opposition in the state described Trinamool Congress' report card as a 'bluff' to fool the people of West Bengal and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of peddling lies about development. The "TMC Fail Card - the true story of 10 years of TMC's corrupt and inept governance in West Bengal" was released by senior BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, and Shamik Bhattacharya, according to news agency PTI.

Biden-Harris secure victory with over 270 electoral college votes

US President-elect Joe Biden sealed his electoral victory after gaining 270 electoral college votes on Monday, December 14. Although the 77-year-old Democrat was already projected to surge past the magic mark, an addition of 55 votes from California electors took his total vote count to 302. The US Congress is now waiting for Hawaii electors to cast their vote before formally accepting the results on January 6. According to AP, all the electors cast paper ballots in gatherings that took place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with masks, social distancing, and other virus precautions in the order of the day. The sealed ballots would now go to Washington where they will be tallied and sent to Congress.

