Latest News: Khalistan Supporters Vandalise Gandhi's Statue; PM Condoles Accident Victims

Khalistan Supporters In US Vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's Statue During Protest For Farmers

In a shocking incident, Khalistan supporters on December 12 desecrated Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington, during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who are protesting against the farm laws in India. Hundreds of Sikhs from Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

Rajasthan Road Accident Claims 7 Lives; PM Modi & CM Ashok Gehlot Offer Condolences

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on December 11 in a collision involving a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said. The accident occurred near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway, they said. "Seven people were killed and several others injured in the accident. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too has expressed grief over the incident.

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident at Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 12, 2020

Saddened to know of a road accident in Nikumbh, #Chittorgarh, in which many people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 12, 2020

'Every Country Should Declare A State Of Climate Emergency': UN Chief Tells World Leaders

World leaders should declare "climate emergency" in their respective countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks at a climate summit that marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord. In a virtual address to the leaders of the world on December 12, the UN chief urged that there was a “state of emergency” with respect to global climate change and the nations were unable to meet the targets set in 2015. Guterres said that there weren’t considerable efforts from the countries to cut global emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from the 2010 levels. “Promises were not enough,” the UN chief iterated, adding that there is an urgency for revised and strengthened international contributions.

TMC MP Asks Central Govt: 'How Can COVID Vaccination Be Given Based On Voters' List?'

On Saturday evening, Trinamool Congress leader said that the Centre should not go ahead with COVID-19 vaccination "on the basis of voters' list", but facilitate inoculation for every person in the country. TMC MP and Indian Medical Association (West Bengal chapter) president Santanu Sen said that there are reports that the Centre is firming up guidelines to begin a vaccination drive based on voters' list of persons aged over 50 years. He added that the TMC demands that every bona fide resident of the country be extended the benefit of vaccines.

"How can vaccination be done on the basis of voters' list? What about the citizens whose names may not figure in it, but who have other documents? Will they be left out," Sen said in a press conference.

Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday's Cake Has Political Message, Daughter Soundarya Shares Photo

There were back-to-back reasons for Rajinikanth’s fans to celebrate, as the superstar turned 70 days after announcing his political venture recently. And the celebrations in a way combined both the moments, if his birthday cake was anything to go by.

Rajinikanth’s daughter, director Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the glimpse of the ‘Birthday Boy’ as he cut his cake, which looked delicious in multiple colours and decorative items. But it was the 'Now or Never' message that stood out.

