Latest News: Llyod's India trip begins, MP calls PM 'avatar' of God, Mitra makes U-turn

US Defence Secy's 3-day Visit To India Begins; To Meet PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will begin his three-day visit to India today. Lloyd is the first minister from the newly elected Biden administration to visit India. The US Defense Secretary on his maiden trip to India is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval from 19 to 21 March. Austin will be discussing China tension, Indo-US defense cooperation, and upcoming defense deals on his India visit.

Read full story here

Andhra's YSRCP Elects 60.47% Women, 78% Representatives From SC/ST Communities As Mayors

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday declared candidates for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of municipal corporations wherein a maximum number of posts have been occupied by women for the first time. Of the total 86 posts of mayors and chairpersons, 52 are held by women.

Read full story here

'Won't Fight WB Polls; BJP Announced My Name Without Consent': Shikha Mitra Makes U-turn

Shortly after the BJP released its second list of candidates for the West Bengal elections on Thursday, the party's Chowringhee candidate said her name was announced without consent. Shikha Mitra, wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra said she will not contest the elections starting March 27 and also downplayed speculations of her joining the BJP.

"No, I am not contesting from anywhere. My name has been announced without my consent. Also, I am not joining the BJP," she told reporters.

Read full story here

PM Modi 'avatar' Of God Who Is Taking Nation In Right Direction: BJP's Arunachal MP

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an 'avatar' of God who is taking the country in the right direction. He said in Lok Sabha that Modi's work for tea plantation workers in West Bengal and Assam is like an 'avtar' of 'Bhagwan, Allah'.

Read full story here

Jagan Reddy-led Govt Elects A Vegetable Vendor As Chairperson Of Rayachoty Municipality

After sweeping a commendable victory in the recently held municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in a heartwarming gesture has elected a vegetable vendor named Sheik Basha as the chairperson of Rayachoty Municipality in Kadapa district. It is important to note here that in the recently held municipal elections in the state, the Jagan Reddy-led government had won 84 out of 86 municipalities and municipal corporations.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.