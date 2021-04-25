Latest News: Maha CM Thanks PM Modi; Punjab Govt Shuts Iron-steel Industries And More

Punjab Govt Shuts Iron-steel Industries To Divert Oxygen For Medical Use Amid COVID Surge

On Saturday, the Punjab government ordered the closure of operations at the state's iron and steel industry to divert oxygen for medical use as many hospitals have been reporting a shortage of oxygen amid surging COVID-19 cases. He said that the state government will convey its decision of industrial operations at iron and steel plants to the Centre. He also ordered the immediate establishment of oxygen control rooms at the state and district level.

Have ordered shutdown of operations in the State’s iron and steel industries and have ordered factories to divert Oxygen for medical use. Also, we’ve set up control rooms at State & District level which will monitor the supply of Oxygen in all government and private hospitals. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 24, 2021

Maha CM Thackeray Thanks PM Modi As Centre Approves 4.35 Lakh Vials Of Remdesivir To State

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Central government approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state. Taking to Twitter, the Office of CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote in Marathi, which can be roughly translated as: "The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request."

रेमडेसिव्हीर तुटवड्याच्या समस्येविषयी मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदी यांना पत्र लिहिले होते. आज केंद्राने राज्याला ३० एप्रिलपर्यंत ४ लाख ३५ हजार व्हायल्सचा पुरवठा देण्याचे आदेश काढले. मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी याकरिता पंतप्रधानांचे आभार मानले आहेत. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 24, 2021

US Lawmakers Express Concern Over India's COVID Situation, Press Biden To Provide Help

As India is fighting the world’s fastest-growing renewed wave of infections, several US lawmakers have voiced their concerns over the COVID-19 situation in the country. They are exerting pressure on the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India.

Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday said it was also in the United States' own interest to ensure as many people were vaccinated as quickly as possible, to limit the chance of virus mutations that could prompt further US lockdowns. He also appealed to Biden's desire to rebuild the US' credibility in the world.

NIA Takes Arrested Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane To Thane Creek

The NIA on Saturday took police inspector Sunil Mane to the Mumbra creek, a day after arresting him in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. Hiran's body had been recovered from the creek at the same spot in Reti Bunder area in neighbouring Thane on March 5.

Eoin Morgan Says 'RR Adapted To The Pitch Much Better' As KKR's Losing Streak Continues

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that the team was let down due to its batting performances during the two-time winners' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Furthermore, the England limited-overs captain also added that they lacked a lot of intent throughout their whole innings as well.

