Latest News: India Crosses 10 Lakh COVID Cases; Rajnath In Leh; India-US To Partner For 5G

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 10 am:

Maharashtra Congress sends BJP alarm bells ringing

While rumours of a growing rift within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are emerging, State Women and Child Welfare Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Thursday said that Maharashtra has given "new formula" to the nation and the coalition government will complete its entire term. Moreover, the minister warned the BJP and said that it should watch on its 105 MLAs because it includes the ones who changed parties. She also claimed that they are in contact with the MVA and can join them anytime.

Read full story: Maharashtra Congress Sends BJP Alarm Bells Ringing; Says 'your MLAs Are In Touch With Us'

India crosses 10 lakh COVID cases

With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Read full story: Pilot's Comments On Raje's Bungalow Proof Of His Frustration: BJP MLAs

Rajnath Singh leaves for 2-day visit to Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has left on Friday for Leh for his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. Accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MN Naravane, Singh will monitor the situation at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

Leaving for Leh on a two day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2020

Read full story: Rajnath Singh Leaves On 2 Day Visit To Ladakh, JK; Will Visit Forward Areas Along LAC, LOC

India & US likely to partner for 5G technology: USIBC Chief

India and the United States are likely to collaborate to develop a ‘very important’ 5G technology, said the United States India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Biswal on Thursday. ANI quoted her while saying, “I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries.”

Read full story: Digitally Savvy India & US Likely To Partner For Very Important 5G Technology: USIBC Chief

'America will stand with friends against Beijing’

Sidelining China on an international front, the United States yet again reaffirmed its stance of supporting India strongly against the Asian superpower. In a statement, David R. Stilwell, Assistant Secretary of Bureau Of East Asian And Pacific Affairs said, "The United States is resolved to protect our vital interests and those of our allies and friends. We are building our military capabilities. We are vigilant. We are exercising and operating wherever international law allows."

America will stand with our friends in upholding sovereignty in the face of Beijing’s belligerence — whether in South China Sea or the Himalayas. Read more here: https://t.co/cjFB8JeHNo pic.twitter.com/UVbFUr0ndn — State_SCA (@State_SCA) July 16, 2020

Read full story: 'America Will Stand With Friends Against Beijing - From Himalayas To South China Sea': US

Kanye West braces for Oklahoma Presidential Ballot

After making a startling announcement earlier this month of running for the White House race of 2020, Kanye West has reportedly filed the required documents with Oklahoma election board and is now qualified to appear on the state’s presidential ballot. However, West’s run for the US presidency is still doubtful since he has missed important deadlines in several states such as North Carolina and New Hampshire.

Read full story: Kanye West Files Necessary Documents, Braces Up For Oklahoma Presidential Ballot