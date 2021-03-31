Latest News: Mamata Back On Her Feet; Pawar's Health Update; Trump Targets Fauci

Donald Trump Targets Former Aides Anthony Fauci And Deborah Birx Over Covid Counsel

Former US President Donald Trump slammed Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who served as his top medical advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the reports by The Hill, Trump issued a statement saying that he ignored both Fauci and Birx while in office. As per Trump, this was a benefit to the country. The former President also boasted that he was responsible for getting vaccines rapidly developed and approved.

In a statement, Trump said, “Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to speak up about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned”. He added, “They had bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy, and years away from an approved vaccine--putting millions of lives at risk”.

Congress Calls Out TN BJP For Using Photo Of Karti Chidambaram's Wife In Poll Promo Video

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Congress has lashed out at BJP for using an image of Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram's wife Srinidhi in its campaign video without her 'consent'. The Tamil Nadu BJP unit was left red-faced on Tuesday after the Congress called out its rival for using an image of Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram dancing to Semmozhi - a song penned by former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi. Taking to Twitter, Congress slammed BJP for using Srindhi's photo and claimed that the saffron party had proved that its campaign was full of lies and propaganda. The BJP had uploaded the video with the caption 'lotus will bloom' but deleted the tweet later after facing backlash from certain quarters of social media users.

Dear @BJP4TamilNadu, we understand 'consent' is a difficult concept for you to understand, but you cannot use Mrs Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram's image without her permission. All you've done is prove that your campaign is full of lies & propaganda. pic.twitter.com/CTYSK9S9Qw — Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (@INCTamilNadu) March 30, 2021

Injured Mamata Back On Her Feet, Sings National Anthem As Campaigning Ends In Nandigram

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been seeking votes for her party sitting on a wheelchair following a foot injury on March 10, got back on her feet to sing the national anthem as campaigning comes to an end for Nandigram, her constituency, on Tuesday.

DMK's A Raja Gets Show-cause Notice By EC For Derogatory Remarks Against Tamil Nadu CM EPS

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja for his derogatory remarks against CM Edappadi Palaniswami during an election campaign. The DMK leader, who is already booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294b (foul language in a public place) of IPC and Section 127 (Disturbances at election meetings) of the Representation of the People Act, has been asked by the EC to offer an explanation for his remarks by 6 pm on Wednesday. Based on ground reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that the “contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct".

'Sharad Pawar Doing Well,' Says Maha Health Min Rajesh Tope After NCP Chief's Surgery

On Tuesday, after NCP chief Sharad Pawar underwent endoscopy followed by surgery at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that he is doing well after an operation. On Sunday Pawar (80) complained of abdominal pains, after which he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening. However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Tope told ANI.

