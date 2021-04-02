Latest News: Mamata Faces Heat; Alia Bhatt COVID Positive; Vazegate Update And More

Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are increasing with each passing day across the country. With India going through a possible second wave of coronavirus, the general public to the Bollywood stars, all are constantly seen in the grip of the pandemic. Now, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has tested positive for COVID-19. Announcing the same, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram handle, in the early hours of Friday, and revealed that she had immediately isolated herself after being tested positive and is now under home quarantine.

Alia Bhatt in her statement shared on her Instagram wrote, "Hello all, I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love & support. Please state safe & take care."

Read full story here

Mamata Banerjee Faces Heat Over 'goons From UP, Bihar Campaigning In Bengal' Remark

A complaint was filed on Thursday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before a court over her alleged remarks on people from Bihar during campaigning for assembly elections, where she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bringing "goons" from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Bengal.

Read full story here

AstraZeneca Vaccine Export From India To Canada Halted To Prioritise Domestic Needs

The shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine from Serum Institute to Canada have been put on hold for an unspecified period as India has decided to focus on meeting the domestic needs for the jabs due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Joelle Paquette, the director-general of the Procurement Support Services Sector in Canada on Thursday said that they are expecting a delay in the shipment.

"We are working with the company on determining when the doses will arrive. We are expecting a delay in the shipment. We do not have the information [about] when we're going to get the doses," said Paquette.

Read full story here

Vazegate: NIA Takes Into Custody Mystery Woman Who Accompanied Sachin Vaze; Conducts Raids

In a breaking development in the Vazegate scandal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took into custody the mystery women in connection with suspended API Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. NIA sleuths picked up Meena George - the woman who kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted at luxury hotel Trident with the now-suspended API - was taken into custody by the NIA from Mumbai airport on Thursday following which her residence was raided by the sleuths. Meena George was absconding for the past few days following which she was taken into NIA custody and was interrogated by a separate team after being brought to the NIA office.

Read full story here

Amid COVID Surge, BMC Makes Masks And Gloves Mandatory For All Home-quarantined Patients

Amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made the use of masks and gloves mandatory for all home-quarantined patients. In a new set of guidelines issued on Thursday, BMC has also reduced the home quarantine period to 10 days from the existing 14 days.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar also hinted that some restrictions could be imposed in the city from April 2. While speaking to the media, Padnekar said that hotels could be asked to operate at 50 per cent of the seating capacity and religious places might be shut completely as "people do not listen".

Read full story here



Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.