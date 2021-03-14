Latest News: Mamata To Hold Roadshow; West Indies Cricketers Thank India For COVID-19 Jabs

Quick links:
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair on Sunday from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in poll-bound West Bengal, as per ANI. Mamata Banerjee was discharged from SSKM Hospital on Friday after her condition 'improved' following the 'attack' during her visit to Nandigram on Thursday. As per ANI, CM Mamata Banerjee will address a public rally from a wheelchair at Hazra following the roadshow on Sunday.
West Indies cricketing legends including Sir Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams on Sunday expressed their gratitude to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering vaccine support to Caribbean nations as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address three public meetings in poll-bound Assam. He will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts. According to the minister's official Twitter handle, the Defence Minister will address a rally in Biswanath at 12:25 pm, then address a public meeting in Gohpur at 01:40 pm following a public meeting in Deragaon at 3:05 pm in Assam.
Amid concerns over side-effects of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, India is currently evaluating all serious adverse events post-vaccination to determine the casualty aspects of Covishield and Covaxin, an expert associated with the process said on Saturday. The expert's comments came in the backdrop of some European countries suspending the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield over fears that it may be causing dangerous blood clots in some people.
The Jharkhand cabinet has approved an employment policy that mandates 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for local residents, said sources. A minister, who was part of the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren informed that now jobs will be reserved for the locals in the industrial units only. The minister said, "As of now it (the policy) will be implemented in the industrial units. In due course, other sectors could also follow."