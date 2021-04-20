Latest News: Mamata Says No Lockdown; US To Avoid India Travel; ICSE Cancels Class 10 Exam

US CDC Urges Citizens To Avoid 'all Travel' To India, Even If They're Fully Vaccinated

In the wake of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across India, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that travellers should avoid all travel to India. The CDC has also warned that even 'fully vaccinated' travellers are at the risk of contracting or spreading the variants of COVID-19 again. However, it stated that in case people need to travel to India, then they must get fully vaccinated.

Amid West Bengal Polls, CM Mamata Banerjee Says No COVID Lockdown, Imposes Night Curfew

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clarified that there will not be any lockdown. On Monday, the state recorded the highest-single day spike with 8,426 new COVID-19 cases. For the past several days, record-breaking cases are getting reported in the state.

White House Announces 16 Year And Older ‘now Eligible’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The White House on Monday announced that the US has expanded the coronavirus vaccinations to all Americans aged16 years and older. As the announcement was made, many states including the Rhodes Islands started enrolling appointments for the 16 year olds on www.vaccinateri.org, with another 9,000 appointments to be made on Tuesday, much earlier than the deadline set by US President Joe Biden. “Residents will get a free ride to and from vaccination appointments through the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority,” Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement, adding that it was a “big day” for the state where 327,000 people were already fully vaccinated. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also made the announcement about vaccine eligibility up from all adults to 16 years old.

MS Dhoni Equates His Fitness Level With Youngsters', Says 'can't Guarantee Performances'

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that performance is something that cannot be guaranteed by anyone irrespective of their age after his team's win over Rajasthan Royals during their IPL 2021 league match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Giving further clarification on the same, MS Dhoni said that he was not guaranteeing performances during his younger days and still is in no position to guarantee as a veteran.

"When you are playing, you don't really want anyone to say he's unfit. Performances are something that's not guaranteed. I wasn't guaranteeing performances when I was 24, I can't guarantee when I am 40, but at least if people can't point finger at me that he's unfit then that will be a big positive for me. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it's good to challenge them", said CSK skipper MS Dhoni during the post-match interview.

ICSE Now Cancels Class 10 Board Exam & Asks For admissions To Begin; Class 12 Exam 'later'

Following the decision of CBSE bard to cancel Class 10 board exams, Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday also cancelled its class 10 board examinations in wake of the current COVID-19 situation across the country. Meanwhile, ICSE in its circular has also mentioned that the status of class 12 board exams remains the same that these exams will be conducted (offline) at a later date. Earlier, it had given Class 10 students the option of writing the exam online or offiline at a later date. Now it has asked for Class 11 admissions to begin in ISC sector schools.

