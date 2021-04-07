Latest News: Maoists Say 'jawan In Custody'; Ansari In Banda Jail; Vaccine For All In US

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Maoists Claim 'one Jawan In Custody', Urge Govt To Name Mediators

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Wednesday released an official statement after the Bijapur attack in Chhattisgarh. They have claimed that '24 security personnel' have lost lives in the encounter on April 3. In addition, they also informed that 31 security personnel were injured. The CPI (Maoist) has also informed that one soldier is in their custody and they are willing to negotiate with the government for his release.

Mukhtar Ansari Back In Banda Jail After Legal Strife; Wife Fears Encounter In UP

Dreaded gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh on early Wednesday morning after spending over two years in Punjab's Ropar prison, police said. Acting on a Supreme Court order, the UP Police took custody of the 57-year-old BSP legislator on Tuesday to bring him back to Banda prison.

Biden Makes Coronavirus Vaccine Available For All US Citizens From April 19

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that every adult in the US will be eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination by April 19-- two weeks prior to May 1 deadlines that Biden had targeted previously. While addressing the White House Biden cleared all the confusing rules. The President also urged senior citizens across the country to get vaccinated before eligibility expanded to all adults on April 19.

"By no later than April 19, every adult aged 18 years and above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules. No more confusing restrictions" said Biden.

Aim To Give COVID-19 Vaccine To Those Who Need It & Not Those Who Want It: Centre

At a time when all the states are urging the central government to lower the age limit for the COVID-19 vaccine so that more people could be inoculated, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the aim for vaccination is to cover people who need the vaccine and not those who want it.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Many people ask why should not we allow vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives -- to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it, but to those who need it."

EC Gets 1802 Complaints In Phase 3 Bengal Polls; Assures Action Over Candidates' 'assault'

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said action will be taken against those who were involved in 'assault' on candidates in some constituencies during the third phase of assembly elections on Tuesday. Aftab said his office has received a total of 1,802 complaints during the polling day and 11 people were arrested for allegedly attacking candidates.

"Polling was more or less peaceful barring some sporadic violence. There have been some incidents of assault on candidates and we have sought reports. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty," he stated.

