Latest News: Meghan-Harry Remember Philip; PM Modi To Hold Meeting; COVID Vaccine Update

Prince Harry And Duchess Meghan Pay Tribute To Prince Philip On The Archewell Website

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99. The announcement was made by the British monarch on April 9. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the Duke of Sussex's grandfather Prince Philip. There is no official statement released by the couple regarding their return to Britain to attend the funeral of Harry's grandfather Prince Philip.

Read full story here

Pfizer Seeks Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization For 12-15-year Olds In US

New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE of Germany have asked the United States Food and Drug Administration to allow them to use the vaccine on adolescents between 12 to 15 years of age. They have planned to request a similar ruling from other regulatory authorities worldwide. The preliminary results showed that the vaccine was safe in blocking infections.

Read full story here

As Phase 4 Of West Bengal Polls Begin, PM Modi & Other BJP Leaders To Hold Public Meetings

As voting for 44 seats in phase four of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin, the political heat is all set to increase with top political leaders, celebrities, and star campaigners holding rallies and roadshows. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a public meeting at Kawakhali in Siliguri at 12 pm and at Krishnanagar govt college playground at 3:20 pm on Saturday.

Read full story here

Sehwag Awed By De Villiers' 'champion Knock', Says IPL Logo Is Secretly Designed After Him

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag was left stunned after a 'champions knock' from AB de Villiers as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick start IPL 2021 by pulling off an upset over 5-time champions Mumbai Indians. The fiery Indian legend hailed the willpower of the Proteas batsman as he steered RCB to a two-wicket-win even as the bottom order collapsed like a pack of cards. AB de Villiers turned the clock back with a blazing 48 run knock of just 27 deliveries studded with four boundaries and two sixes. Hailing AB de Villiers' outstanding knock, Sehwag drew a comparison between the Proteas legend and the IPL logo and claimed that it was no wonder that it was secretly designed after the former. Sehwag also hailed Harshal Patel's fifer spell as a top one and noted that RCB was all set to lift the trophy this year.

Read full story here

Mumbai's 'dabbawalas' Saddened By Death Of Prince Philip; Share Heartwarming Anecdote

The famous tiffin carriers of Mumbai, also known as 'dabbawalas' have expressed grief over the death of United Kingdom's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Prince Philip was also the longest-serving consort in British history.

"On behalf of all the dabbawalas of Mumbai, I pay my heartfelt condolences to Prince Philip," said Raghunath Medge, an office-bearer of the dabbawalas' association.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.