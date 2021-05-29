Latest News: MHA Invites CAA Applications; Black Fungus Drug Exempted From Tax; COVID News

MHA Invites Non-Muslims Applicants From 5 States For Citizenship; CAA Rules Not Framed Yet

In a surprise move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, invited Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists belonging to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and residing in 13 districts in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). While rules of CAA enacted in 2019 are yet to be framed, the MHA issued a notification for immediate implementation of the order under the Citizenship Act 1955 and Rules framed under the law in 2009. The contentious CAA which has been in effect since January 2020, had triggered massive protests across the country, culminating in the Delhi riots in January 2020 which killed 53 people.

Mumbai To Allow Walk-in Vaccinations On May 31-June 2 For Students Seeking To Go Abroad

In a big relief to Indian students seeking to go abroad for higher studies, BMC has allowed walk-in vaccinations on 31st May, 1st, 2nd June at 3 hospitals - Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra CM's son Aaditya Thackeray clarified that the students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccination for travel can avail this offer by producing I- 20 or DS- 160 form/ verified confirmation letter to the concerned foreign universities, along with personal id documents. BMC is vying to start door-to-door vaccination for the elderly, subject to HC or Centre's clearance.

US Agency Redirects Critical Vaccine Manufacturing Supplies To India

As India continues to tackle the second wave of the pandemic, the Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs on Saturday informed that it has directed one of its orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies. Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary of the agency informed that the redirected vaccine manufacturing supplies will ensure that India is able to manufacture over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Thompson also informed that that total relief supplies provided to India by the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens amount to over USD 500 million.

US Senate Republicans Block Bill For 9/11 Style Commission To Probe Jan 6 Capitol Riot

In a setback to the US Democrats, Senate Republicans on Friday, blocked a bill to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Hill riot which took place on January 6, 2021, as per international reports. While 54 senators, including six Republicans, voted in favour of creating the commission, it failed to pass due to the filibuster which mandates the support of 60 senators for passage of a bill. The bill was passed in the US House of Representatives last week, with 35 Republicans joining all the Democrats - passing 252-175 votes in favour.

Black Fungus Medicine 'Amphotericin B' Exempted From Tax After GST Council Meeting

With Black Fungus cases in India on a rise, the Centre on Friday exempted the import duty on 'Amphotericin B' which is used in the treatment of the disease. After a GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre will deliberate on the tax structure of COVID-19 vaccine and medical supplies and a Group of Ministers will take a decision on the same by June 8. Apart from an exemption of tax on Black fungus medicine, the exemption of the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on free COVID-related essential items has been extended by the by the GST Council till August 31, 2021.

