Latest News: MHA Rules Out National Lockdown; Dozens Killed In Stampede In Israel And More

MHA rules out national lockdown

As states and UTs begin to enforce stricter lockdowns and curfews, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the guideline directives till May 31, urging governments to strictly adhere to containment measures amid rising cases of COVID-19. By extending the guideline directives, the MHA has ruled out a pan-India lockdown like the one that was witnessed during the first wave of Coronavirus in 2020.

"In an order issued today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to consider the containment measures, as had been conveyed in the advisory of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), dated 25.4.2021, for immediate implementation based on the assessment of the situation. It asked the States and UTs to implement the necessary containment measures, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management (/topic/disaster-management) (DM) Act, 2005," MHA said in a press release.

COVID-19 drug Remdesivir not 'sanjeevani booti’

Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday explained that COVID-19 drug Remdesivir is not a 'sanjeevani booti' that it will cure the virus right away. He added that the injection must be given within seven days of contracting the infection. India has faced a shortage of Remdesivir, which is given to critical COVID-19 patients. The doctor further added that it is not compulsory to give the injection to every COVID infected person.

Oxygen concentrators from Ireland and Hong Kong arrive In India

As India continues to grapple with the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, a shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives in the country. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "International cooperation continues! A shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Besides Ireland, a consignment containing 300 oxygen concentrators along with other medical equipment from Hong Kong reached India on Thursday night.

CISCO CEO contributes $1M to support India's COVID-19 crisis response

Former Cisco CEO John T. Chambers announced on Friday that he is donating a generous amount of $1 million towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India. It is the highest individual donation by a US corporate leader towards India’s fight against the deadly wave of Coronavirus pandemic. USISPF is an independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India ties in Washington, D.C. and in New Delhi. It is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

Israel: 28 'crushed to death', nearly 50 injured in stampede

A huge stampede at Israel's Jewish pilgrimage site, of the reputed tomb in the early hours of Friday killed at least 28 people were killed and more than 100 were reportedly injured. The unfortunate incident occurred when thousands of ultra-orthodox Jewish had come together to pay respect to Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic who is buried there. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it a “great tragedy,” and said everyone was praying for the victims.

