Latest News: MLAs Protest In Bihar; Pak High Commission On Peace Talks And More

Bihar Assembly Ruckus: Oppn MLAs Stage Protest Against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill

Clashes broke out in the Bihar Assembly when the Opposition MLAs were protesting against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday at around 3 pm. While protesting the Opposition MLAs were trying to hold Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singa hostage inside his chamber. It is also important to mention that amid the protest, the State Legislative Assembly was adjourned multiple times.

#WATCH Bihar: Women MLAs of the Opposition being carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel. They (MLAs) were refusing to allow Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to step out of his chamber. pic.twitter.com/Skj0LayFs4 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Read full story here

Biden Expands 'Obamacare' By Cutting Health Insurance Costs

President Joe Biden has pledged that his USD 1.9 trillion rescue package would build on the promise of the Affordable Care Act, the hallmark legislation of Barack Obama's presidency that became a law 11 years ago. Biden's COVID-19 relief law pumps up "Obamacare" premium subsidies to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with middle-class incomes. More taxpayer assistance means, in effect, that consumers who buy their own policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets.

"We have a duty not just to protect it, but to make it better and keep becoming a nation where healthcare is a right for all, not a privilege for a few," Biden said at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.

Read full story here

Dr Vivek Murthy Appointed Surgeon General For Second Time By US Senate

American physician and former vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Dr Vivek Murthy has been elected as America's surgeon general under the Biden administration Tuesday. Murthy who holds the position for the second time has now had the responsibility to help President Joe Biden in helping the US out of the pandemic situation that has worsened recently, like in many other nations.

Read full story here

Pakistan High Commission: 'Good Relations Between Neighbours Possible With Peace Talks'

The Chargé d'affaires (ambassador's deputy) of Pakistan Aftab Hasan on Tuesday said that "Pakistan wants to have good relations with its neighbours (India)." The acting head of Pakistan High Commission, Hasan pointed out that the long-running dispute between his country and India on Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved through talks.

"Good relations between India and Pakistan are only possible when talks are conducted with peace, for it to prevail. Issues must be resolved via dialogue especially that of J&K which has been going on for 70 years now," he added.

Read full story here

Sehwag Invokes Famous Pakistan Fans' Reaction To Capture England's Emotion As India Win

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag yet again took a Pakistan-ique dig at England as the collapsed to a 66-run loss to England in the ODI series opener at Pune on Tuesday. After a fearless and confident start from the visitors' top-order, India managed to put the brakes on England's run-chase with the help of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and debutant Prsidh Krishna. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.