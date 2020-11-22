Latest News: Moderna To Charge $25-$37 Per Vaccine Dose; 3rd Pak Drone Spotted In J&K

Moderna to charge governments $25-$37 per COVID vaccine dose

US biotech company Moderna had a week earlier announced a new potential COVID-19 vaccine. Now, Moderna's Chief Executive Stephane Bancel has stated that the drugmaker will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered. According to media reports, on Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

Bharti Singh’s husband arrested by NCB in drug case

After arresting Bharti Singh on Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also arrested the comedian’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The former will be produced before the court on Sunday. The development came after the Television industry couple admitted to consumption of drugs, as cannabis was recovered from their residence.

Lok Sabha ready for winter session of Parliament

Amid speculation over how and when the Winter Session of Parliament will be held amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases in the national capital, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Lok Sabha secretariat is ready to hold the session and dates are decided by the government.

At a press conference, Om Birla said the Monsoon session was held with all precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Parliamentary standing committees have also been meeting regularly. He informed that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs decides the dates of the session and the government discusses the same with opposition parties. He also announced that a two-day all-India presiding officers' meet will be held from November 25 in Kevadia near Vadodra with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gracing the occasion. PM Modi will also attend the event.

Google, Facebook, Twitter threaten to leave Pakistan

After PM Imran Khan-led Pakistan government announced new "draconian" rules for social media, which aims at giving direct powers to authorities to censor digital content, IT giants like Facebook, Twitter and Google have threatened to leave the country. Under the new rules announced by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Technology on Wednesday, social media companies and Internet service providers shall provide the designated investigation agency with any information or data in decrypted, readable and comprehensible format, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a statement shared with Dawn on Thursday, Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), which represents Facebook, Google and Twitter, raised its alarm over the scope of the new law targeting internet companies, as well as the government's "opaque process" by which these rules were developed.

3rd Pakistani drone spotted in J&K

Days after India foiled Pakitan's terror plot and completely exposed it, the country is not ready to learn its lesson as it continues its baseless efforts to spread terrorism across the border. A Pakistani drone was spotted near Line of Control in Mankote area of Mendhar sector of Poonch district. A joint search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army in the area. This is the third Pakistani drone spotted in Jammu and Kashmir border in last 24 hours, sources said.

This comes as India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elections there.

