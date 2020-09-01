Latest News: Pranab Mukherjee's Final Journey; Rhea's Parents Summoned; Plea Over JEE Main

PM Modi lays the wreath, pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

As Pranab Mukherjee’s remains reach his residence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Rajaji Marg at 10 AM and paid his tribute to former President and family. Meanwhile, Chiefs of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among many other political leaders paid their respects.

US condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s demise

Following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on August 31, at the age of 84, the US has paid tribute to the leader. The US Department of State has extended heartfelt condolences and said that the country stands with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader. It has said that Pranab Mukherjee will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history.

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President #PranabMukherjee. We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history: US Department of State pic.twitter.com/knSSU8TRBz — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee No More: US Condoles His Demise, Says He Will Be 'forever Remembered'

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik summoned by CBI again

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik have been summoned by the CBI in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was grilled by the CBI for over 9 hours on Monday. Rhea and Showik left DRDO guest house and straight went to Santacruz Police Station on Monday. Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Sushant's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty & Brother Showik Summoned By CBI Again

Urgent plea over JEE Main 2020 as exam begins

Before JEE Main 2020 was set to begin on September 1, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court will take up the urgent hearing for a plea filed by a citizen seeking its postponement for students who are living in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. The examination was scheduled to start at 9 AM and the court posted the matter for hearing at 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

As JEE Main Begins, Urgent Plea Seeking Postponement To Be Heard By Bombay High Court

Chinese stooge admits PLA's Galwan incursion

In the latest development in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, the Army said on Monday. Reacting to it, Editor of Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times has once again claimed that the south bank of Pangong Lake is under the actual control of China.

Chinese Stooge Admits PLA's Galwan Incursion; Babbles After Indian Army Thwarts China

India demands tangible action on UNSC reform

In a letter to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President, India has once again demanded concrete action on UNSC reforms, saying that the process has lagged on for more than ten years. India's letter came in reference to 'Common African Position' - that talks about the aspirations of the African counties to get their rightful place in an expanded UNSC.

In a letter to President of UN General assembly, India demands tangible action for UN Security Council reform in line with Common African Position, and not let the process be held hostage, as it has been over a decade, by those who do not want reform. pic.twitter.com/SJEMTZMLfz — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 1, 2020

India Demands Tangible Action On UNSC Reform; Bats For Africa And Exposes Unnamed China