Latest News: Nadda Slams Punjab CM, Biden Inches Closer To Victory; COVID-19 Tally & More

Nadda slams Punjab CM over farm bill protest

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday, November 4, slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for encouraging agitation against the recently passed farm Acts by the Centre. The minister claimed that the BJP is committed to the welfare of the farmers and the country. Nadda wrote to Punjab chief Minister as a response to the latter's letter that was apparently prepared only for the media.

Read: JP Nadda Slams Punjab CM For Encouraging Agitation Over Farm Bills; Reaffirms Commitment

India's COVID-19 tally

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315, with the virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Read: India's COVID-19 Caseload Mounts To 83.64 Lakh With 50,210 New Cases

Karnataka to get world's longest rail platform

Taking to Twitter, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared beautiful pictures of Karnataka's Hubballi Junction railway station which is currently getting a makeover. Soon, the Hubbali railway station will be transformed into the world's longest railway platform. The railway division of South Western Railway zone of Indian Railways has undertaken the task of enhancing the infrastructure as well as the amenities of the Hubballi Junction station.

Read: Karnataka's Hubballi Junction Station To Get World's Longest Railway Platform: Railway Min

Biden inches closer to victory

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is winning enough states to reach the magic number of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Biden's remarks, in which he described this as a victory for American people, democracy and America, came after major media networks projected him as the winner in the two major battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, bringing him steps closer to presidency.

Read: Winning Enough States To Reach 270 Electoral Votes Needed To Win Presidency: Biden

Trump mounts legal battle in several states

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris of Indian origin inched closer to the magic figure of 270 Electoral College votes, even as incumbent Republican President Donald Trump moved ahead with his plan to mount a massive legal battle. Biden is falling short of six to 17 Electoral College votes, according to the projections made by various media outlets. Trump's count for the Electoral College votes stood at 214, with his path to victory getting narrower.

Read: Trump Mounts Legal Battle In Several States, Biden Inches Closer To Victory