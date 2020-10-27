Latest News: NCB Raids Karishma Prakash's Residence, MHA Extends Lockdown & More

1. MHA Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones Till Nov 30

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the containment zones across the country till November 30, 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the guidelines for reopening of activities in areas outside containment zones shall continue to be applicable in the Unlock 6 phase. This implies that state governments shall retain the power to take decisions for allowing certain activities having a relatively high risk of COVID-19 infection such as schools and coaching institutions, state and private universities for research scholars, gatherings above the limit of 100 people, etc.

2. Real Estate Act To Apply In J&K Allowing All To Purchase Land

In a major development, the Home Ministry on Tuesday has notified land laws, which now enables citizens of India to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir. MHA notified that Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 will apply in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. This will pave the way for property development in the two regions.

3. Pompeo Lambasts China After 2+2 Meet

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo targeted the Chinese Communist Party after India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting in New Delhi on October 27. Addressing a news conference in Hyderabad House, Pompeo said that the leaders and citizens of both countries started to understand with increasing clarity that the CCP is “no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency.”

4. NCB Raids Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash's Residence

Probing the Bollywood drug nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday raided actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash's residence in Mumbai. The NCB has seized nearly 1.8 gms of Hashish from her residence. Prakash was summoned by the central investigative agency earlier.

5. Faridabad Murder: Haryana CM Assures Strict Punishment For Culprits

Commenting on the horrific murder of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the culprits will be punished strictly. The Chief Minister asserted that the accused have been nabbed and no culprit will be spared. Khattar highlighted that the situation of a crime cannot be foreseen and hence it is important to note how quickly the police investigate the matter and nab the culprits.

