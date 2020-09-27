Latest News: NCB Seizes Deepika's Phone, Ex-Union Min Jaswant Singh Passes Away & More

Deepika denies using or asking for drugs; NCB seizes phone

Deepika Padukone denied consuming or procuring drugs during her questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, sources said to Republic. The actor had been confronted with her chats where she was seen asking for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’, during her interrogation, and had accepted them, sources had said yesterday adding that the NCB team is not satisfied with her responses. The investigating agency is set to cross-verify the statement with data, as the officials also seized her phone.

Devendra Fadnavis holds 2-hour meet with Sanjay Raut

In a significant development, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis met with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at a luxury hotel in Mumbai and held a 2-hour meeting on Saturday. While this meeting between the former allies had set political circle atwitter, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Keshav Upadhye clarified that the meeting was not political in nature. Fadnavis met with Raut - Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana's executive editor for an interview said Upadhye.

Former Cabinet Minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. In 2014, he suffered a serious head injury and was admitted to Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi for treatment. He was in a state of coma ever since. In a statement, the Army hospital said that the former minister was admitted on 25 Jun 2020 and being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome and effects of Severe Head Injury old (Optd) had a Cardiac arrest on September 27.

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to SC; Democrats outraged

While US President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, US Democratic Party leaders strongly condemned the move. Barret is favoured by the conservatives to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who is celebrated as a pioneer of women’s rights. However, leaders including Biden, Harris and Pelosi decried Trump’s move that would shift the nation’s highest bench to the conservative side it confirmed.

Yediyurappa passes no-confidence motion

As the Opposition proposes moving a no-confidence motion in the Karnataka assembly, levelling corruption charges against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the BJP leader exuded confidence in his government saying that he had 'no objections' against the move. "I have no objections to the no-confidence motion, let them do it. Every six months they must move the no-confidence motion once so that I can stay safe for the next six months," Yediyurappa said.

