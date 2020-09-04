Latest News: Rhea, Showik & Miranda Raided; China Wants To Meet Rajnath; CDS Warns Pak

Rhea-Showik's Drug Nexus OUT

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with the drug trafficking probe linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The NCB has arrested two people in this probe till now - Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra, both of them allegedly supplied drugs to Showik.

NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty & Miranda's house

In a massive development on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The NCB team reached Rhea’s residence on early Friday morning and began searching the house for any further evidence that may confirm that the accused was dealing in narcotics. Shortly after the team began raiding Rhea’s Mumbai residence, an additional team of the NCB reached her house for a thorough search.

SSR's sister Shweta Kirti Signs #CantGagSSRCoverage petition

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday signed the #CantGagSSRCoverage petition which aims to ensure that the extensive media coverage of the investigation into Sushant’s tragic death is not snuffed and silenced by the futile attempts of a vested lobby.

Chinese Defence Minister seeks meeting with Rajnath

Amid the standoff between the two countries at the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Chinese Defence Minister has sought a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow. According to ANI sources, the Chinese side conveyed to the Indian mission its keenness to have a meeting between the two defence ministers.

US announces next steps of withdrawal from WHO

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on September 3 announced the next steps of its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as earlier planned by the Trump administration. Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that the United Nations' health body has failed to bring urgently needed reforms, including distancing itself from the Communist Party of China, which is why it is redirecting its resources to other UN assessments.

Today, the @realDonaldTrump Administration continues to move forward with the United States' withdrawal from the @WHO. The WHO failed to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 3, 2020

CDS Gen Rawat Warns Pakistan

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said the armed forces have taken precautions to thwart any "misadventure" by Pakistan if it tries to take advantage of any threat developing along India's northern borders.

"Should any threat develop along our northern borders, Pakistan could take advantage of that to create some trouble for us. We have taken precautions that any such misadventure by Pakistan is thwarted. In fact, they may suffer losses should they attempt such misadventure," said General Rawat warning Islamabad.

