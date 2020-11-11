Latest News: NDA's Jibe At MGB's Loss, Mumbai's IPL Win, Biden Slams Trump & More

NDA takes a jibe at MGB after loss

As NDA registered victory in Bihar Elections 2020, posters have come up in Patna - with caricatures of Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - stating "Bihar mein e ba". This year's poll campaign witnessed political parties launching a number of songs in an attempt to counter each other's narrative. BJP had released a Bhojpuri song named "Bihar me e ba" as a response to questions raised about what developmental works has the party done in the state. The song was seen as a response to the Bhojpuri rap song on the migrant crisis by actor Manoj Bajpayee "Bambai me ka ba". Later, RJD also came up with another song posing the same question.

Congress calls Owaisi's party a vote-cutter

Asaduddin Owaisi's India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday won five seats in Bihar Assembly polls and said its critics have got a befitting reply from the people. Owaisi thanked voters of Bihar for 'honouring' the party with 'so many votes', and said his party will try to fulfil the promises they made. "It's a great moment for us as people of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of effort into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us," said Owaisi.

Delhi CM announces e-health cards in govt hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting on Tuesday directed health officials to ensure the implementation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and e-health cards in the hospitals run by the government. Implementation of HIMS will ensure that the residents of Delhi get access to effective healthcare services in the most efficient manner. This new healthcare system will be empowered by technological healthcare service.

Bollywood celebrates Mumbai's 5th IPL title

On November 10, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai team romped to their record fifth title in the Dream 11 IPL with a five-wicket win over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi in the summit showdown of the 2020 edition. Soon after the Mumbai franchise successfully defended their title, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to congratulate the five-time champion of the league. Scroll down to see how Abishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and other celebs congratulated the team.

Biden slams Trump for not conceding defeat

Reacting to Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the elections, US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said that it was an 'embarrassment'. While speaking at his first conference since his poll victory, Biden clarified that Trump's refusal to acknowledge his victory would not hold up his transition plans. The former Vice President also said that other senior Republicans who had not recognised his win, such as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, would eventually change course.

