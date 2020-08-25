Latest News: NIA Files Chargesheet In Pulwama Attack, Mamata's Appeal On NEET/JEE And More

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

ICMR acknowledges large share of Rapid Antigen Tests

Addressing the media on Tuesday, ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava elaborated on India's success in ramping up COVID-19 testing in the past 6 months. Mentioning the fact that the country breached the one million testing mark, he highlighted that testing had been increased gradually. While conceding that rapid antigen tests constitute 30-40% of the overall tests conducted in India, Dr. Bhargava affirmed that RT-PCR tests are growing at a rapid rate.

Ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Raigad building collapse

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced that the state government will provide ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the Raigad building collapse. Additionally, the injured individuals shall be given financial assistance of up to Rs.50,000. He confirmed that at least 10 persons had lost their lives so far. Wadettiwar added that the state Cabinet shall deliberate on helping people who have lost their houses.

Mamata asks Centre to file review plea in SC on NEET/JEE

A day after the Supreme Court declined to pass a direction to the Cente to hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2020 examination in Gulf countries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again wrote to PM Narendra Modi asking him to intervene and let his government file an appeal in the top court for a review 'in the interest of the student community'.

Phase one human trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has started phase one clinical trial of an antibody-based cocktail for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 25. In a statement, the British drugmaker said that the first participants have been injected with the doses of AZD7442 which is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat the disease caused by SARS-CoV-19. This comes after the AstraZeneca-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed promising results and is already planning human trials on a larger scale.

