Latest News: NIA Raids Sunil Mane's Offices; US sends 5 tonnes Of Oxygen concentrators

Burj Khalifa Beams Tricolour & #StayStrongIndia As UAE Expresses Solidarity In COVID Fight

World's tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Sunday lit up with India’s national flag to express solidarity with India and encourage the Indian citizens to stay hopeful and strong as the country battles the hard-hitting COVID-19 variant wave. India's healthcare has been braving unsurmountable challenges such as Oxygen running out and the system pushed to the brink of its maximum capacity due to the onslaught of cases in recent weeks. In an uplifting message, Sunday, India's key ally and global partner UAE said: “Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time." The official Twitter handle for Burj Khalifa sent out a message of hope and resilience with the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

Read full story here

Amid COVID Crisis, Five Tonnes Of Oxygen Concentrators Dispatched From New York To India

As the country fights the COVID second wave and world leaders extend their support, over three hundred oxygen concentrators have been dispatched on Sunday morning from New York to India, according to a Government of India official based in the United States.

Air India's A102 is transporting five tonnes (5000kg) of oxygen concentrators as cargo from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The equipment from New York will be in Delhi by Monday noon after almost 15 hrs of non-stop travelling in wide-bodied passenger aircraft.

Read full story here

Bengal Polls: After Casting Vote, Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre Over State's COVID Crisis

Shortly after casting his vote for phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC leader and nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, lashed out at the Centre over the current COVID-19 situation across the country. While speaking to reporters, the TMC leader said that looking at the sad state of affairs in the country amid the pandemic is very 'sad and unfortunate'.

Abhishek Banerjee said, "Despite knowing that the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic could happen, all BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre should have rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their socks. The Centre should have been prepared to face the situation."

Read full story here

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Urges People To Stay Safe & Donate Plasma Amid Rising COVID Cases

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday urged the people of India to follow COVID-19 protocols amid rising cases in the country. Pant also requested people to donate their plasma in order to help authorities fight the disease. Ahead of its match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals released a video on social media, where Rishabh Pant underscores the importance of following the COVID-19 protocols and highlights why people shouldn't take the pandemic lightly. Pant also asked people to not share any misinformation regarding the COVID-19 disease.

Read full story here

Antilia Bomb Scare Probe: NIA Raids Inspector Sunil Mane's Offices, Seizes Car, Documents

In the latest development, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths raided the offices of arrested Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane on Monday morning, sources informed. Suspended Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane was arrested by the NIA on Friday in relation to the Antilia bomb scare probe and was sent to NIA custody till April 28. Sources informed that NIA conducted raids at Sunil Mane's offices in Andheri and Kandivali in Mumbai on Monday morning and seized a red car along with some documents, sources informed. Earlier on Sunday, Sunil Mane was taken to various locations related to the crime including suburban Andheri and the Mumbra creek as part of the probe, an official said.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.