Latest News: NIA To Probe B'luru Violence, Dia Mirza Responds To Alleged Drug Link & More

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

NIA takes over investigation of Bengaluru violence

National Investigation Agency took over the probe into the large-scale violence that broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru on the night of August 11, 2020. This comes after the Bengaluru Police had invoked the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA has re-registered two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act based on the police FIRs.

Ex-judges condemn Umar Khalid's supporters

Amid the ongoing probe into the Delhi riots, a group of 13 retired High Court judges condemned the supporters of Umar Khalid for allegedly trying to scuttle the process of justice. Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13 for his purported role in the larger conspiracy of the February riots that claimed 53 lives in the national capital. In a statement released on Monday, the former judges observed that a handful of persons who themselves held responsible positions in the past did not spare any chance to denigrate "sacred institutions" such as the Supreme Court, Election Commission of India and Parliament.

Sushil Modi weighs in on drug nexus

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday demanded stern action against Bollywood stars for their alleged involvement in drug consumption. The minister maintained that the syndicate needs to be broken and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should conduct a thorough investigation where all the angles need to be probed.

Dia Mirza responds to alleged drug link

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to respond to reports of alleged drug link. Dia on her social media, 'strongly refuted' the claims after her name emerged in some reports, in the ongoing Bollywood-Drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sharad Pawar backs 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

In a show of support to the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs for their conduct in the House, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he will observe fast for a day. "I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support," said Pawar in a press conference on Tuesday.

