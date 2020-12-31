Latest News: Night Curfew In Delhi; BJP Slams TMC MP Over 'misogyny'; Brexit Deal Signed

Delhi: Two-day night curfew imposed from December 31

Amid COVID-19 and the new UK variant fears, the Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations. Further, as per an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, night curfew will also be placed from 11 PM on January 1 to 6 AM on January 2. It is also ordered that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during the time of the curfew.

Read - COVID-19: Night Curfew In Delhi On Dec 31, Jan 1

Abhishek Banerjee's 'saree & Bangles' Misogyny Slammed

Slamming TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for a misogynist speech, Bengal BJP has asked if he is insulting his aunt - Mamata Banerjee also. Sharing a clip of Abhishek's speech, BJP Bengal has asked if Trinamool Congress that is led by a woman considers women as "weak", stating that Abhishek has "crossed" all limits to insult a "Bhartiya Naari". In the clip, Abhishek Banerjee can be heard saying - "You need to be daring for being a Trinamool cadre. All the rest wear sarees and bangles and sits at home."

Abhishek Banerjee’s remarks are outright misogynist! Indian women, wearing ‘saree’ & ‘churi’ are not weak, these women run the country!



You crossed the mark by insulting ‘Bharatiya Naari’ & the Indian culture!



P.S. FYI to run/join TMC one needs sheer knowledge of corruption! pic.twitter.com/Bd9waWEd3p — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 30, 2020

Read - Abhishek Banerjee's 'saree & Bangles' Misogyny Slammed, BJP Asks 'insult To Pishi Mamata?'

Amit Shah Hails Union Cabinet’s Decision To Export Akash Missile System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve the export of indigenously-developed Akash missile system and said this will further propel India's effort to achieve the target of $5 billion of defence export. In a series of tweets, Shah also congratulated the Prime Minister for approving the proposals for industrial corridors worth ₹ 7,725 crores that will generate over 2.8 lakh jobs.

A landmark decision to boost India’s defence export.



PM @narendramodi led cabinet approved the export of Akash Missile System and a committee has also been created for faster approvals. This will further propel India’s effort to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2020

Read - Amit Shah Hails Union Cabinet’s ‘landmark Decision’ To Export Akash Missile System

Boris Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union, drawing curtains on the nation's four-year-long divorce battle with the 27 nation bloc on Wednesday, December 30. Johnson signed the deal on behalf of the United Kingdom after the House of Commons passed the 1,200-page trade agreement with 521 votes to 73 – a majority of 448.

By signing this deal, we fulfill the sovereign wish of the British people to live under their own laws, made by their own elected Parliament. pic.twitter.com/FQDj1Nnqan — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 30, 2020

Read - Boris Johnson Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deal After UK Lawmakers Vote To Pass Agreement

Trump Administration Rushes Sale Of $290m Bombs To Saudi Arabia

In a spat of arms deals ahead of the Trump administration's White House exit, the US State Department approved the sale of $290 million in bombs to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, December 29. These arms deals have faced broad congressional and public opposition for the despicable human rights records of the nations concerned. In the case of Saudi Arabia, the imprisonment of women's rights activist Loujain Al Hathloul and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi are some prominent cases of human rights abuse that have drawn global attention.

Read - Trump Administration Rushes Sale Of $290m Bombs To Saudi Arabia Ahead Of White House Exit