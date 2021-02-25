Latest News: Nirav Modi To Be Extradited To India, UP Passes Anti-Love Jihad Bill & More

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, UK court says 'has a case to answer for in India’

In a big setback to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, UK's Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered the extradition of Nirav Modi to India to stand trial in the 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Accepting that prima facie, a money laundering case has been established, the judge accepted that Modi threatened witnesses and tampered with evidence. Observing that if Nirav Modi is extradited, there is no evidence to suggest that he will not receive justice, the judge praised the independence of the Indian judiciary. If extradited, Nirav Modi - prime accused in the PNB scam, will be housed in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council passes anti-Love Jihad bill amid vociferous opposition

In a significant boost to the BJP government's anti-Love Jihad push, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council cleared a bill in this regard on Thursday via voice vote despite protests from the opposition. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021 replaces the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28, 2020. This development assumes significance as the UP government enjoys the support of only 39 MLCs as against the Samajwadi Party which has 51 legislators in the 100-member House. As per sources, the SP's attempt to move amendments to the bill was rejected by protem Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh. For instance, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had proposed that it should be referred to a Select Committee which will give its report within a period of one month.

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Delhi HC; says 'Not permitted under statutory laws'

In a setback for same-sex couples in India, the Centre on Thursday, opposed the marriage of same-sex couples in the nation, while filing a counter-affidavit to plea in the Delhi High Court. The Centre maintained that marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any statutory or personal laws, while seeking dismissal of the plea. The plea filed by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and others sought recognition to same-sex marriages under various personal laws. The matter will be heard next on 20 April.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to register 400 Test scalps

Veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been on a roll with the ball in hand from the historic series against Australia Down Under has added yet another feather in his cap, as he became the fastest Indian bowler to register 400 Test wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

'Rakesh Tikait lauded laws, said his father's soul will rest in peace': MoS Agri Choudhary

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Thursday visited the Pusa Kisan Mela 2021 which was attended by thousands of farmers on day one of the three-day Mela. Speaking with ANI on the agitation against the new farm laws, Choudhary said he interacted with the farmers in the Kisan Mela while adding they are happy with the farm laws. He strongly contended that politics is being played on the farm laws while adding that initially, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait himself had said in writing that the laws are beneficial and his father's soul can now rest in peace.

