Latest News: NCB To Probe Sushant Case; "NEET & JEE Dates Finalised"; Cooper Gets Notice

Maharashtra HRC issues notice to Cooper Hospital

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai over providing access to Rhea Chakraborty to the mortuary at the time when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was being conducted. A notice has also been sent by the statutory autonomous body to Mumbai Police seeking details of the regulation under which she was allowed to enter the Mortuary.

NCB to discuss ED reference to Rhea Chakraborty-narcotics angle

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources informed that the agency has evidence of Rhea Chakraborty dealing in narcotics, senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will meet on Wednesday in Delhi. Sources said that they will discuss the ED reference to narcotics with respect to the WhatsApp chats of accused Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

'NEET & JEE Exam Dates Finalised: Edu Min

Amid the row over the NEET and JEE exams, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday stated that keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court and the current situation of the pandemic, the exam dates had been finalised after two deferments. The Education Minister revealed that about 85% of the students appearing for the exams had already downloaded their admit cards and were ready to sit for their tests after much preparation. To be sure, he upheld that the exams will go on as currently scheduled.

Luis Suarez, Carles Puyol support Messi's decision to leave Barcelona

Lionel Messi's decision to leave the Spanish giants after 20 illustrious years has taken the sports community by storm. In the aftermath of the same, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol appears to be on board with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's decision to move on from the Catalan side in search of a new project. Meanwhile, one of Messi's closest friends at Barca, Luis Suarez was also quick to react to the tweet from Puyol.

Some Congress dissenters now apologise to Sonia Gandhi

The upheaval in Congress seeking 'organizational reforms', 'revival of party' and a 'non-Gandhi chief' has taken a twist for a group of dissenting netas with one group now claiming themselves to be 'proponents of change' rather than 'dissenters' and even going to the extent of saying sorry to Sonia Gandhi. M Veerappa Moily, one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who signed the letter seeking reforms, on Wednesday, said that the leaders are sorry if they have hurt Sonia Gandhi's feelings.

BJP, Congress claim gold smuggling case proof destroyed in Kerala

After a fire broke out in the protocol office of the Kerala Secretariat on Tuesday, the Opposition BJP and the Congress demanded a high-level probe into the incident. They alleged that important files relating to the gold smuggling case, among others, were destroyed while the Kerala government suspected a 'conspiracy' by both parties.

COVID-19: Oxford vaccine group Chief hopeful data could go before regulators

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine could be sent to the regulators this year if the scientists and experts are able to cumulate positive data from the results, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard said in a statement on August 24. However, Andrew Pollard said that mandatory research and trials cannot be cut short in order to expedite the vaccine for emergency use.

