Latest News: Owaisi Against Love Jihad; Kumbh Mela In 'divine Form'; Tejashwi Warns Nitish

AIMIM Chief against Love Jihad Law

As several BJP-ruled states are mulling to frame legislation against ‘love jihad’, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the idea, terming it as a ‘political drama’ to distract the attention of youth from the issue of unemployment. He alleged that the BJP is propagating hatred by introducing a law that violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Owaisi said, “It’ll be a gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They (BJP) should study the Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won’t work. BJP is doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment”.

'Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar in 'divine form': Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the Kumbh Mela will be held in its 'divine form' at Haridwar in 2021 despite COVID-19 pandemic. Preparations for the 2021 Kumbh Mela are currently underway in the state and Rawat held a meeting with office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) to discuss the preparations on Sunday. The 2021 Kumbh Mela is scheduled to commence on January 14 in Haridwar.

Informing that the Kumbh Mela work is being reviewed regularly, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The extent of the Kumbh Mela will depend on the status of the COVID-19 at that time. The suggestions of the ABAP and the religious fraternity will also be taken in the decisions, which will be taken according to the prevailing situation. The efforts of the state government will be aimed at ensuring that the devotees do not face any inconvenience."

Tejashwi warns Nitish that RJD will expose corruption

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that his party will continue to raise the issues of corruption and make them public. Speaking to media in Patna on Sunday, he was asked if Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary's resignation is a victory for him.

Tejashwi responded by saying, "The mandate in the polls was for a change and everyone knew in which scam FIR was filed against Mewalal. Despite that, he won and was made Education Minister. I have been raising my voice before. We demanded his (Mewalal's) resignation and it happened. We will continue to raise issues of corruption and bring them in public."

India may grant SII emergency use nod for Oxford Covid Vaccine

Niti Aayog member and chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration Dr Vinod Paul has said that India may grant Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII) with the emergency use authorisation of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine if the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm gets such an approval from the UK government.

"We expect emergency authorisation for Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine to be sought in the UK. If so, it will give an opportunity for India regulator (Drugs Controller General of India) also (to consider such an option)," Dr Vinod Paul was quoted by a business magazine. He also said the Serum Institute vaccine, undergoing final-stage Phase III clinical trials in 16-17 cities in India, is "the closest in terms of market authorisation" among 5 vaccines that are undergoing various stages of clinical trials in India.

Telangana CM KCR directs officials to be on 'high-alert' for second COVID-19 wave

Amid the COVID-19 case surge, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. He instructed the officials to be alert and prepared for the second wave of COVID-19 in Telangana, even though the recovery rate in the state was 94.03 per cent. During the meeting, K Chandrashekar Rao informed that 10,000 beds with oxygen facilities have been kept ready across the state.

Telangana CM said, "Situation is coming back to normal in the state. The COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Telangana. Despite the increase in tests, the positive cases are only 2.1 per cent, while the recovery rate is 94.03 per cent. The mortality rate is very low. But the government is on high alert and taking all necessary precautions."

Trump may announce 2024 Election bid before year's end

According to the Washington Post, Trump, contemplating what his future will look like upon exiting the White House, views running again as a way to preserve his political power. Therefore, he may announce plans to do so before year’s end. “One adviser who recently spoke with the President said that Trump told him he planned to announce a new campaign in three weeks and that he wanted to act quickly to try to freeze the large field of prospective 2024 Republican Presidential candidates,” the report stated.

