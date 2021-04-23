Latest News: Oxygen Express Leaves; WB Poll Update; UK Apologises For 'pervasive Racism'

West Bengal Polls: Police Firing, Stray Violence Reported In 6th Phase; 79.09% Turnout Recorded

Isolated incidents of violence, including police firing, were reported in the sixth phase of polling in 43 assembly constituencies of West Bengal, which recorded 79.09 per cent voter turnout on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab said. Seven persons, including two policemen, were injured in two incidents of violence in Bagdah and Barrackpore constituencies in the North 24 Parganas district.

Read full story here

China 'neutralised Human Rights Criticism, Not Carbon' During Climate Crisis Summit

From the US President Joe Biden to French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- as these World leaders from around the world called for global cooperation to tackle the climate crisis, China on the other hand used the Leaders Summit on Climate to neutralise the widespread condemnation of its human rights violations.

Read full story here

UK Apologises For 'pervasive Racism' In Commemoration Of Fallen Indian WWI Soldiers

'A soldier of the great war,’ read the numerous war memorials of the Indian soldiers, fallen in the line of duty during WWI in the UK. They weren’t properly honoured, not commemorated by name, or weren’t commemorated at all due to ‘pervasive racism,’ a report commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) on Thursday found. The graves of the Indian and African WWI martyrs contrast with the soldiers that laid lives across Europe or the UK, defying the morale that all war-dead soldiers must be honoured and remembered the same way.

Read full story here

Massive Fire At COVID-19 Hospital In Mumbai's Virar Leaves 13 Dead; CM Uddhav Orders Probe

A massve fire broke at Mumbai's Vijay Vallabh hospital during early hours on Friday. The COVID-19 hospital is situated in the Virar West area of Mumbai. The fire was put off within minutes, however, 13 casualities have been reported, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Dilip Shah informed. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry.

Read full story here

First 'Oxygen Express’ Train Leaves For Maharashtra From Vizag Amid Oxygen Shortage Crisis

Amid the exponential surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Indian Railway's first "Oxygen Express" train left for Maharashtra from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant (RINL) Vishakhapatnam on Thursday evening. Reacting to this news, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to his official Twitter handle and said that the Railways continue to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the well being of all citizens. The Railway Minister also tweeted a video of the train preparing to pull out from the RINL facility.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.