Latest News: Pak's Sham New Map, 3 Indian Vaccines In COVID Race; Top Stories At 8 PM

1. Pradeep Singh Tops Civil Services 2019 Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website recently uploaded the results for the UPSC 2019 exam. Pradeep Singh has topped the exam while candidates named Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma ranked second and third respectively. The USPSC website has listed out the ranks for 829 people in their list.

2. Pak Approves Sham New Political Map With Parts Of India

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led administration, on Tuesday, released a new map of Pakistan which included Indian territories. The updated political map of Pakistan released included the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat. It has been reported that the new map, which has been approved by the Pakistan cabinet, will be presented at the United Nations as well.

3. 3 Indian Vaccines In Different Phases Of Clinical Trials: ICMR

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, ICMR Director-General Dr.Balram Bhargava elaborated on the progress of the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. He mentioned that three out of the 141 vaccine candidates are from India- Bharat Biotech vaccine, Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine, and Serum Institute of India's recombinant Oxford vaccine. Both the Bharat Biotech vaccine and Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine have completed their phase 1 trials and have embarked on phase 2 of the study.

4. COAS Holds Review Meeting After Five Indo-China LAC Talks

After five rounds of LAC talks between India and China, Chief of Army staff Gen. Bipin Rawat on Tuesday, held a review meeting in Delhi regarding the progress. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are present at the meeting, as per sources. India has maintained total 'disengagement and de-escalation' at the LAC after the Galwan clashes. Diplomatic talks are also on to reportedly fix patrolling patterns to avoid skirmishes.

