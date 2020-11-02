Latest News: Paswan Claims Nitish Will Join Lalu, Biden Leads Trump; COVID Update & More

Paswan claims Nitish will join Lalu

On Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might ditch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the assembly poll results are out. He added the Chief Minister will join the RJD-led Grand Alliance and make yet another attempt at posing a challenge to the NDA in the 2024 general elections. Reiterating his loyalty to BJP, Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has earned the epithet 'palturam' (turncoat) by virtue of his frequent acts.

India's COVID-19 tally

India COVID-19 case tally stands at 82,29,313 including 5,61,908 active cases. 75,44,798 people have recovered while 1,22,607 have died so far. With 45,230 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607. Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

Pak neta's poster featuring Modi, Abhinandan

The PM Imran Khan-led Pakistan government is mulling registering a treason case against a senior Opposition leader for his controversial statement that the country handed over captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India under pressure. Amid the backlash, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is facing over his remarks against the Pakistan Army chief, posters featuring Sadiq with PM Narendra Modi and Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman came up in parts of Lahore on Saturday.

Biden leads Trump in latest survey

With the US Presidential election is just around the corner, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is seen leading President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points, as per the NBC News poll. The survey showed that Biden’s support stands at 52 percent to Trump’s 42 percent among national registered voters. The new poll released on November 1 found that the Democratic nominee was ahead of Trump by six points, 51 percent to 45 percent, in 12 combined battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

French minister says Nice attacker came to kill

Following the Nice Church attack in France, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the man came to Nice with an 'aim to kill'. Darmanin said that his motive was not to 'obtain any documents'. He further said that France has deployed extra police personnel to the Italy border and stressed the fact that they did not wish to see every foreigner as a terrorist. On Thursday, a 21-year-old Tunisian man named Ibrahim Issaoui, armed with a knife, attacked and killed three worshippers at the Notre Dame basilica in Nice. According to the authorities, the man, who was carrying a copy of the Quran, arrived in France on a migrant boat after crossing Italy.

