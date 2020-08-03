Last Updated:

Latest News: Patna IPS Officer Quarantined; SpaceX Crew Returns; Pak Channel Hacked

From Patna IPS investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death being 'forcibly quarantined' to successful end of SpaceX's Crew Dragon mission, read the latest news.

Latest News

Patna IPS investigating Sushant’s case ‘forcibly quarantined’ 

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna investigating the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai. 

Read full story: Sushant Singh Case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari 'forcibly Quarantined' By BMC, Says Bihar DGP

SpaceX’s historic Crew Dragon mission ends

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule successfully landed in the ocean off the coast of Florida at 12:18 am IST on August 3. After spending 63-days at the International Space Station (ISS), the two US astronauts, Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to Earth. The NASA astronauts blasted off from the Cape Canaveral on May 30 and the two marked the first splashdown in 45 years. 

Read full story: Crew Dragon Splashdown In Gulf Of Mexico Successful, First Crew Recovery At Sea Since 1975

Pak's Dawn News issues statement after being hacked

Pakistan’s Dawn News was reportedly hacked on Sunday after a huge Indian flag emerged on top of an advertisement being relayed on the channel.  Dawn news issued an official statement saying, "Hackers attacked Dawn News TV today, after which the channel's screen suddenly started broadcasting the Indian flag as well as the text of Happy Independence Day, on which an investigation into the matter has been ordered."

Read full story: Pak's Dawn News Issues Statement On Airing Indian Tricolour & I-Day Wish During Commercial

Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain admits his role in Delhi riots

As per an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Tahir Hussain has confessed about his role in the North East Delhi violence that broke out in February this year. According to ANI, he has also admitted that he has incited people to unleash violence. Hussain said that he met former JNU student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8.

Read full story: Delhi Riots Case: Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Admits His Role In Instigating Violence

Internet sector in US calcified, says China

Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, on Sunday said that the internet sector of the United States has been "calcified". He claimed that to young people, Facebook, Twitter etc have been outdated, not convenient to use and not fun. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that his administration may ban Chinese video-sharing application TikTok.

Read full story: Internet Sector In US Calcified; Twitter & FB 'not Fun': Chinese Stooge Bats For TikTok

Egypt invites Elon Musk to 'explore' pyramids

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been invited to visit Egypt to see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens. While referring to a conspiracy theory, Musk sparked controversies earlier as he tweeted that pyramids were ‘obv’ built by aliens. However, Egypt’s International co-operation minister soon replied on the post, inviting the multi-billionaire to come to the country and ‘explore the writings’ and learn about structures in person. 

Reda full story: Egypt Invites Elon Musk To 'explore' Pyramids After He Suggests They Were Built By Aliens

