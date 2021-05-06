Latest News: Paytm To Airlift Oxygen Concentrators; Navy Steps Up COVID Relief Ops & More

PM Modi, BJP leaders condole demise of RLD chief Ajit Singh

Expressing condolences over the demise of former Union Minister Ajit Singh, PM Modi on Thursday highlighted the RLD chief's devotion to farmers. Remembering his long tenure in the Centre, the PM said that the 6-time MP had discharged his duties efficiently. The 86-year-old RLD supremo passed away at a Gurugram hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Along with PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Piyush Goyal and Yogi Adityanath also condoled Singh’s demise.

Plea in Bombay HC seeks 'Z+ Security' for Adar Poonawalla

Seeking tighter security for Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, a plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, for Z+ security for the 40-year-old vaccine manufacturer. The plea, filed by Mumbai lawyer Datta Mane, cited 'threats to Poonawalla's life by CMs' as revealed by Poonawalla himself in an interview with British daily 'The Times'. Poonawalla has already been provided 'Y' security by the Centre, which has been termed an 'eyewash' by the plea.

Centre simplifies oxygen cylinders' import procedure

In the wake of an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Government has eased the procedure for the import of oxygen cylinders. The updated lax procedure is pertaining to a simplified grant for registration and approval. It does not incorporate the physical inspection and can be carried out online itself. This boost in speed will foster speedy oxygen inflow in order to meet the undulating medical requirements of our country currently. The Government of India reviewed the previous procedure of registration and approval of global manufacturers for importing oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tankers/ containers by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO).

Paytm to airlift 21,000 oxygen concentrators, set-up plants

As India is dealing with an uncontrollable surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of certain equipment, E-commerce company Paytm has raised funds to supply maximum Oxygen to critical COVID-19 patients. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, company Vice President (VP), Dharmender Jhamb explained how India will be assisted with Oxygen concentrators and plants for the long term. Earlier, the company had announced providing Madhya Pradesh with 100 Oxygen concentrators. Now, Paytm VP has stated that 21,000 Oxygen concentrators will be airlifted and distributed across India.

Indian Navy steps up COVID relief ops, deploys 9 warships

The Indian Navy has ramped up its efforts to support the country’s administration and people in their battle against the lethal coronavirus contagion. Nearly a week after launching Operation Samudra Setu II, it has now deployed nine warships to bring in Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South East Asia. For the operation, all three Naval Commands, i.e. Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam and Kochi are being used.

