Latest News: Pfizer Vaccine Effective For Elderly; Roopa Stands Ground; India's RCEP Stand

D Roopa stands ground amid True Indology row

After getting criticized for arguing with an 'anonymous' Twitter handle True Indology, "that too during working hours" over firecracker ban in the country, IPS Officer D Roopa has broken her silence. Taking to Twitter, the IPS officer said for all those "fathoming my silence, well, there's life beyond Twitter, the real world, with a real job, real responsibilities." She said that people can troll, abuse or accuse her because they "have ample time to do just that" but cannot take away her "conviction and commitment to duty and law of the land."

And as a Govt official,I will first say follow Laws,Rules made by elected legislature,enforced by executive. U r free to question them in judiciary. Not twitter. Have respect for 3 pillars of State as envisaged by Constitution of this democratic country. https://t.co/ggqZkvjrMC — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) November 18, 2020

Read - D Roopa Stands Ground Amid True Indology Row; Tells Critics 'respect State, Not Twitter'

India's RCEP stand not generic vis-a-vis trade: EAM

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India pulled out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) last year as joining it would have resulted in fairly negative consequences for the country's economy.

"We saw that a number of our key concerns were not addressed. We had to take a call then whether to enter a trade agreement if our major concerns are not addressed," Jaishankar said during his address at an online discussion organised by the Centre for European Policy Studies.

Read - India's RCEP Stand Not Generic Vis-a-vis Trade; Want Balanced FTA With Europe: Jaishankar

Chidamabaram says Congress has no organisational presence on-ground

As Congress won only 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in the Bihar assembly elections, dissenting voices against the top leadership are being heard again, including from some very key leaders of the party. The internal fighting has come out in open with senior leader Kapil Sibal slamming the top leadership for 'business as usual' attitude and others like Ashok Gehlot and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury warning and attacking him for doing so.

Read - Amid Congress Infighting, Chidamabaram Says Party Has No Organisational Presence On-ground

Bihar Congress leaders offer to quit

After the poll debacle in Bihar, Congress leaders in the state have called for a comprehensive review and have also sent their resignations to the party high-command. Quoting sources, news agency PTI said that top Congress leaders have offered their resignations in the wake of the party's poor show in the recently-concluded state Assembly polls. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders have sent their resignations to the party high-command.

Read - Bihar Congress Leaders Offer To Quit As Poll Loss Puts Spotlight Back On Leadership Crisis

RJD spots Bihar Education Minister singing National Anthem completely wrong

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday hit out at Bihar's new Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary and accused him of not knowing India's national anthem. The RJD posted an old video of Choudhary singing Jana Gana Mana during an event, in which he can be singing the national anthem but with incorrect lyrics.

Read - RJD Spots Bihar Education Minister Singing National Anthem Completely Wrong; Taunts Nitish

Biden says transition delay can push COVID-19 vaccination plan by 'weeks or month'

46th US President-elect Joe Biden has cautioned that a delay in transition by the outgoing Donald Trump administration will push the COVID-19 vaccination plan by "weeks or months". He said, "One of the problems that we're having now is the failure of the administration to recognise - the law says that the General Services Administration has a person who recognises who the winner is and then they have to have access to all the data and information that the government possesses to be prepared."

Read - Biden Says Delay In Transition To Put COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Behind By 'weeks Or Month'

Pfizer says COVID-19 shot seems effective in elderly

After Pfizer said that its vaccine candidate developed along with German partner BioNTech is 95% efficient, the American drugmaker said on November 18 that it protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19. According to the companies, the vaccine was more than 94% effective in adults over age 65. However, the method of this conclusion is still unclear.

Read - Pfizer: COVID-19 Shot Seems Effective In Elderly