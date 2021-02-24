Latest News: Phase 2 Of COVID Vaccination, PM Modi's Key Address On Disinvestment And More

Here are the top stories this Wednesday evening:

Phase 2 of COVID vaccination to start from March 1; inoculation at private hospitals too

In a massive development on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination which will commence from March 1 onwards. Addressing a press conference, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that people above 60 years of age and those aged above 45 years having comorbidities can get vaccinated in this phase. Most importantly, the vaccination will take place at not only 10,000 government facilities but also 20,000 private hospitals for the first time.

PM Modi calls for modernising pvt sector, avers 'govt has no business to be in business'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is going ahead with the sole mantra of ‘monetise & modernise' because it would further create space for the private sector of the nation. While addressing a key webinar on the implementation of Budget announcements with regards to disinvestment, PM Modi evidently mentioned that “Government has no business to be in business” and noted that when government modernises, the entire sector is developed. This, according to Prime Minister, would further pave the way for employment opportunities.

Congress in damage control post Rahul's 'North-South' politics; asks Wayanad MP to clarify

Amid uproar over Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks seen as an insult to north Indians, the Congress party on Wednesday sought to attempt damage control. Maintaining that Gandhi didn't intend to disrespect any part of India, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma explained that the former was sharing his personal experiences. At the same time, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the former Congress president to clarify his comments to avoid any misunderstanding. Observing that each and every part of India is equally important, he mentioned that many front-ranking leaders of the freedom struggle hailed from North India.

Axar Patel bags 5 wickets again as he and Ashwin pound England at Narendra Modi Stadium

Spinning magic with the pink ball at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, Team India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel wrecked complete carnage in the first innings of the third Test. Continuing from where he left at the Chepauk, Axar Patel playing his second Test for India, picked his second consecutive fifer as he skittled out England's half side. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Ravichandran Ashwin continued to jolt blows from the other end as England lost 8 wickets under just 100 runs.

Mamata writes to PM Modi seeking COVID vaccine procurement on priority ahead of WB polls

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the “worrying” issue on Coronavirus inoculations ahead of the upcoming elections. While lauding the COVID-19 vaccination that the government has initiated in the “right earnest”, West Bengal CM said that people would be “forced” to go to polling stations without any vaccination coverage. Hence, Banerjee proposed to reach out to the voters with a “rapid vaccination programme immediately” to ensure the health and well-being of all who are involved in the election process. In order to do so, the West Bengal government is seeking “an adequate number of vaccines” for the public at large.

