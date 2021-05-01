Latest News: Phase 3 Vaccine Drive; Fire At Gujarat Hospital; Kamala Harris' Wax Figure

Gujarat: At Least 18 COVID Patients Die In Hospital Fire; CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh As Relief

At least 18 people lost their lives after a fire broke out in Patel Welfare COVID hospital of Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday. Most patients were shifted to another hospital, as per initial updates. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ICU ward, as per reports. The hospital is situated around 190 km from Ahmedabad.

COVID: Phase-3 Vaccine Drive To Begin In 6 States On May 1; Others Defer Due To 'shortage'

The liberalized third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on Saturday, May 1. Under this phase, all adults will be able to get vaccinated against the virus. Prior to this, only those above 45 years, frontline and healthcare workers were eligible to register for vaccination. However, due to a shortage of doses, the majority of the states have deferred launching the third phase of the drive and said that the 18 to 44 age group will be inoculated after they procure sufficient vaccines.

Only six states will be able to roll out the vaccine drive for the younger age group from Saturday. These include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. In most of these states, vaccination will be limited to just a few districts.

Kamala Harris Becomes First US Vice President With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Kamala Harris is set to become the first woman US vice president to have a figure displayed at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City. On Friday, Times Square released photos of the work in progress on the statue on busts of Harris so far, and on US President Joe Biden as the agency celebrated their first 100th day in office. The principal sculptor at the museum, David Burks, told CNN that he was keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes, as the expressions and warmth in the eyes of Harris were hard to capture. The statue is being designed by the Burks and Madam Tussauds' team of sculpture artists in London with the help of clay, as they referred to the hundreds of photographs of the leader.

Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi Appeals Against Extradition To India At UK High Court: ANI

In the latest development, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has reportedly filed an appeal in the UK High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order made by the lower court, as per ANI. On April 16, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had approved the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India. Nirav Modi has been accused of being the principal beneficiary of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking as part of a conspiracy to defraud the Punjab National Bank to the extent of Rs 13,570 crore. Since his arrest on March 19, 2019, he has been languishing in the Wandsworth Prison after being repeatedly denied bail.

COVID-19: Australians To Face Jail Or Up To $66,000 Fine If They Return Home From India

The Australian government will impose hefty fines of up to $66,000 and even jail time to its citizens who try to fly back home from India amid a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases. The country’s Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has confirmed that a temporary ban on travellers from India will come into effect on Monday.The penalties are being invoked under the Biosecurity Act to prevent Australians from returning from India via other countries such as Singapore or the United Arab Emirates.

Sputnik V's First Batch To Arrive In India On May 1 Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage

In a significant development in India's fight against COVID-19, the first lot of Russian-made Sputnik V is said to arrive in India today i.e. May 1. This development assumes much significance as India's COVID-19 situation remains grim with new infections surged past 3.8 lakh cases in a single day on Friday. The Lancet journal has reviewed the vaccine's efficacy to be at 91.6%.

