Latest News: Pilot Moves Court; Gates Backs India Over Vaccines; Bird Bites Bolsonaro

Sachin Pilot moves High Court against Speaker's notice

Sachin Pilot has now moved Rajasthan High Court to challenge the issuance of disqualification notice by the assembly Speaker, as well as the validity of the whip issued by the Congress legislative party. As per sources, the Pilot camp has also challenged the Speaker’s notice on the grounds that it is arbitrary. Moreover, the plea states that the assembly was not in session when the notice of disqualification was issued. Therefore, it cannot be enforced. Thus, the plea demands setting aside of the disqualification notices and claims that there is no basis to allege 'anti-party activity.'

Bill Gates supports Indian pharma industry

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has backed the Indian pharmaceutical industry for its ability to provide the entire world with a vaccine for COVID-19 which has continued to tighten its grip across the globe. While speaking in a Discovery Plus documentary, COVID-19: India's War Against The Virus to be premiered on July 16, the Co-Chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that a lot of “very important things have been done” in India and its pharma industry is doing work that would “help make the coronavirus vaccine building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases”.

Rhea bird pecks Brazil's Covid-stricken President

After dismissing the threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil for several months as ‘just flu’, triggering protests, and causing a turmoil in health department, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has now tested for coronavirus for the second time on Wednesday. Bolsonaro was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 7 and recently he told the reporters in Brasilia that he has tested positive again. Moreover, on July 13 he was also bitten by an Emu-like bird which he tried to feed while under the Coronavirus quarantine at the presidential palace in Brasília.

bolsonaro tentando alimentar uma ema e sendo bicado pic.twitter.com/jMT9gd3MeM — muriel (@pedromuriel) July 14, 2020

Opposition targets CM Nitish Kumar over collapse of bridge in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing severe criticism over the collapse of the Sattarghat bridge on Gandak River in Gopalganj district that was inaugurated by him just 29 days ago. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha have mounted attacks on Bihar CM ranging from ‘corruption’ to putting the blame on ‘poor mice’.

Shiv Sena slams KP Oli for 'Ayodhya In Nepal' remark

Even though Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s bizarre remark was clarified by a note from the ministry, Shiv Sena said that Nepal PM might claim that Mughal emperor Babur was a Nepalese. In its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Shiv Sena slammed Oli and called him a “puppet in the hands of China”. Moreover, it also wrote that Oli has forgotten both the religious as well as cultural ties Nepal and India share and got comfortable siding with the Chinese Dragon. Referring to Oli's remarks, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that there are descriptions in 'puranas' (ancient scriptures) that the Saryu river flows from near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and not Nepal.

Twitter CEO’s first response after Bitcoin scam

In an unprecedented development after the credibility of Twitter accounts of major companies and individuals were shaken by Bitcoin scammers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorse issued a first response on July 16 and called it a “tough day”. The accounts that were hacked by the scammers included former US President Barack Obama, Democratic nominee for 2020 Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and many others. However, Dorsey said that he feels “terrible” about the entire incident which reportedly can be traced back to when Musk’s account issued a tweet at 4:17PM ET that read - “I‘m feeling generous because of Covid-19. I’ll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!” This was soon followed by more such posts. Here’s Dorsey’s response:

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.



We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.



💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

Twitter calls hacking 'coordinated social engineered attack'

Social media giant Twitter labelled the latest attack on verified Twitter accounts of major companies and individuals as 'a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools'. The company’s support also informed that investigation into the entire scam is underway and further laid down the steps taken by Twitter to respond to the attack on its accounts.

Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

