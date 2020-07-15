Latest News: Pilot 'not Joining BJP'; PM Modi To Address India-EU Summit; RIL's 43rd AGM

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 1 pm:

PM Modi to address India-EU summit

In a bid to strengthen India’s relations with the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in India-EU summit on July 15. While the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi showcased confidence that the meet at 4:30pm will further enhance the ties along with economic and cultural connections of the nation with 27-nation-bloc. The issues that are expected to be discussed in the summit include cooperation between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Europol along with launching a separate dialogue on maritime security while also boosting trade.

Sachin Pilot says ‘I'm not joining BJP’

In a yet another major development amid Rajasthan crisis, state’s former deputy Chief Minister has told ANI news agency that he will not join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While anticipation for his next move has kept everyone on their toes, Pilot's statement to not join BJP comes against the backdrop of his meeting with Congress-turned BJP Neta Jyotiraditya Scindia, as well as inputs that he is negotiating with the BJP and is eyeing the Chief Minister's seat. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot's government is fighting for survival and Rajasthan assembly speaker is all set to issue disqualification notices to Pilot and his loyalists.

Mukesh Ambani to address reliance industries' 43rd AGM

In a first, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting virtually at 2pm (local time) on July 15. Anyone can view the entire RIL AGM meet on the official website of the company or through the live streams of Reliance’s social media pages. One of the main topics during Ambani’s address is expected to be his successful pledge to make RIL a net debt-free company before a March 2021 target. The AGM comes after Reliance’s record-breaking deal spree for its telecom and digital business Jio Platforms this year.

India-China corps-commanders' level talks on Pangong

The Corps-Commanders’ level talks between India and China that started at 11.30 AM on Tuesday lasted for almost 14.5 hours and ended at 2 AM on Wednesday. The meeting took place at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh and is the fourth military-level talks between India and China. After the violent Galwan valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and the Chinese side also suffered casualties, both sides had decided that talks will continue to effectively continue the disengagement process. As per sources, the talks on Wednesday included a discussion on Pangong lake.

CBSE Class 12 results re-evaluation details

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020, the board has released a detailed notification stating modalities and schedule for Class 12 students applying for verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books and re-evaluation of marks. According to the schedule, the students can apply for verification for marks from July 17 to July 21 (till 5 pm) and the fee is Rs 500 per subject. For obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book, the students can apply on August 1 and 2 for Rs 700 per answer book and for re-evaluation, the dates are August 6 and 7. They will be charged Rs 100 per question.

Trump admin repeals US' International Students Visa Policy

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday repealed the controversial directive that would have stripped visas from international students if they chose to take online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic, an American news website reported. This decision comes after the rule announced on July 6 sparked a flurry of litigation beginning with the suit brought by Harvard and MIT, followed by California's public colleges and later a coalition of 17 states.

