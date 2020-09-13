Latest News: PM Endorses Nitish As NDA CM Face, Raut Defends Attack On Navy Veteran & More

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

PM Modi endorses Nitish Kumar as NDA CM face

Endorsing JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as the NDA's Chief Ministerial face, PM Modi on Sunday, said that he NDA must ensure that the 'sushasan' (good governance) in Bihar must continue, ahead of the Bihar polls. The Home minister was attending virtually the inauguration of the Rs 900 crore - 193 km extension of the LPG pipeline from Durgapur in West Bengal to Banka in Bihar, and two LPG bottling plants in Banka and in East Champaran's Harsiddhi. The NDA (BJP-JD(U)-LJP) led by Nitish Kumar will face the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan this October-November for the Bihar assembly polls.

Kangana Ranaut meets Maha Governor

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, along with sister and manager Rangoli Chandel amid the ongoing tiff with Shiv Sena and BMC. After her 40-minute meeting, Kangana in her brief to the media said, "I met Governor Koshyari & told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system."

Om Birla meets party leaders ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday chaired a meeting with political party leaders and discussed issues relating to legislative business and other matters to be taken up this session. The Monsoon Session will commence on Monday, September 14, and last till at least October 1.

Sanjay Raut defends attack on navy veteran

Watson, Dhoni defy age as they go berserk in CSK nets

Ahead of the IPL 2020, CSK camp and fans witnessed magic happen as veterans Shane Watson and skipper MS Dhoni had a go at the nets. Both the veterans defied their age barrier as they smashed the ball across the ball. While both of them have retired from international cricket, the duo will be raring to go in the upcoming edition of the IPL in the UAE.

