Latest News: PM Modi On NEP; Rhea Seeks ED Exemption; Bihar's SC Affidavit Accessed

PM Modi's address on National Education policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday over “Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy”. Days after the new NEP 2020 was unveiled, it triggered all kinds of discussion over the education system in India. During his speech, PM Modi mentioned that it’s a “healthy debate” and even addressed the questions raised by some critics of NEP 2020. Watch:

Addressing ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy.’ https://t.co/RmsnBiB37z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Rhea seeks exemption from ED interrogation in Sushant's case

Actor Rhea Chakroborty has sought time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till the Supreme Court concludes it hearing on her petition. The ED is investigating the financial angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and has named Rhea under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had asked the actor to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7.

Congress MLA says Pilot has 'well-wishers' in Gehlot's camp

Amid the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, a Congress MLA from state’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp claimed that former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has more "well-wishers" than he believes. MLA Prashant Bairwa said that he is loyal to CM Gehlot, and added that "40 to 45" MLAs supported Pilot. According to him, it would have been better if had Pilot had taken advice from people like him. Bairwa was once considered a Sachin Pilot loyalist.

BMC releases Bihar IPS officer from 'quarantine' after CBI takes over

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was "forcefully quarantined" by the civic body after the officer arrived in Mumbai to Patna to investigate the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar IPS officer #VinayTiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, to leave for Patna today. Four other officers had returned to Patna yesterday.



BMC has informed me, through a text message, that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now: Vinay Tiwari (in file pic) pic.twitter.com/Uk94aEy0Oy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Expect China to work 'sincerely' for disengagement: India

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India expects China to ‘sincerely’ work with it for complete disengagement of troops deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along with the full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Sushant Singh case: Bihar's SC affidavit accessed

Republic TV has accessed Bihar Police's affidavit in Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the 23 page affidavit, Bihar government has attacked the Mumbai Police for that behaviour with IPS officer sent for investigation. In page 7 and 8, they have accused the petitioner Rhea Chakraborty of having given an overdose of medicines to deceased Sushant Singh Rajput. They have mentioned that she tried to alienate him and keep him away from his family. The affidavit mentions that Rhea threatened Sushant that he will not get any work and she will give his medical reports to the media which will prove him mad.

Two Odisha villages honoured by UNESCO for tsunami preparedness

Becoming India’s first, two Odisha villages have been recognised as ‘Tsunami Ready’ by the UNESCO for their efficient preparedness to face the natural disaster, said Additional Chief secretary PK Jena on Thursday. Odisha became the first coastal state in the nation to have such recognition. Moreover, India became the first country in the Indian Ocean region to implement Tsunami Ready.

UNESCO-IOC has recognised 2villages- Noliasahi in @CollectorJspur & Venkatraipur in @Ganjam_Admin Tsunami Ready Villages. Odisha 1st State in whole of Indian Ocean Region to get this honours. Tomorrow in Virtual Ceremony award & certificates will be given to @OSDMA & communities. — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) August 6, 2020

