Latest News: PM Modi Addresses UNGA, NCB On Deepika's Interrogation & More

PM Modi at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday and touched upon key issues — from much-needed reform in the world body and the push for an effective COVID-19 vaccine to India's path to economic recovery through its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' plan. PM Modi called for serious introspection of the UN's work as it completes 75 years of its existence questioned the body's effort over the last few months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also apprised about India's mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'. He said that India has made great efforts to bring transformation in the lives of millions of Indians.

Read the full story: PM Modi's UNGA Speech: From UN Reforms & Expanded Role For India To Vaccine Potential

NCB on Deepika, Sara, Shraddha's interrogation

NCB Deputy DG (Southwest Region), Mutha Ashok Jain addressed the media on Saturday evening after 3 of Bollywood's top actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan were interrogated by the central agency in the course of the day. The official placed facts before the media and refused to divulge details of the interrogation conducted on Saturday claiming that the review will be produced before the Honourable court on Sunday. Jain also stated that Kshitij Prasad has been placed under arrest by the NCB and he will be brought to the NDPS court on Sunday.

Read the full story: NCB Issues Statement After Marathon Grilling Of Sara, Shraddha, Deepika; Kshitij Arrested

BJP's new office bearers

Ahead of Bihar polls, BJP president J P Nadda, on Saturday, released the list of new National office bearers of the party. While most senior leaders and ex-CMs like - Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Raghubar Das have been retained as state Vice-presidents, several younger leaders have been elevated. Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya has replaced Poonam Mahajan as the new BJP Yuva Morcha chief while late Deputy CM Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde has been made national secretary.

Read the full story: BJP Chief JP Nadda Chooses Massive New Team; Full List Of BJP National Office Bearers Here