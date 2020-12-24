Latest News: PM Modi At Visva-Bharati Centenary; Trump Vetoes Defence Bill; COVID-19 Tally

PM Modi to speak at centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharti Univ.

Ahead of West Bengal polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also be present during the ceremony. Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is one of the oldest central universities in the country.

GJP slams BJP for breaking their promise of Gorkhaland

Weeks after the chief of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Bimal Gurung, in a major flip supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he has said that the primary reason for his support is to TMC was the 'betrayal by the BJP'. While he stayed mum when questioned on the fact that Mamata Banerjee does not support his demand of a separate Gorkhaland and that his rival Binoy Tamang is already with TMC, he targeted the BJP saying that Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi hadn't fulfilled their promise either.

India's COVID-19 tally

India has recorded 24,712 new cases, 29,791 recoveries, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally to 1,01,23,778 infections and 1,46,756 deaths. Meanwhile, 96,93,173 people have recovered. The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department.

Brahmaputra study expedition starts

With the aim to collect data and samples on river quality, sediments, bank erosion and first habitat, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday flagged off "Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan", a rafting expedition for public outreach, from Gelling to Hatsingmari in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. This rafting expedition will comprise two legs covering about 900 km. According to the ITBP release, the Arunanchal Pradesh leg will start from the Indo-China border at Gelling in Upper Siang District and move along the Siang river at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Trump vetoes defence bill

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual defense policy bill, potentially setting up the first override veto of his presidency. The US President said the bill fails to include critical national security measures and is a 'gift' to Russia and China. Congress passed the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) earlier this month. Trump had earlier threatened to veto the NDAA because it fails to repeal a 1996 law that gives social media platforms liability protection for third-party posts and freedom to police the content.

