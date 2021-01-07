Latest News: PM Modi Condemns US Capitol Violence; Trump's Social Media Locked; And More

PM Modi condemns 'unlawful protests' at US Capitol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he was "distressed" to see the violence in Washington DC after supporters of out-voted US President Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol building to protest the Electoral College vote. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi called for a "peaceful" transition of power and upheld the integrity of the democratic process.

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

US Senate Leaders Write To VP Pence Demanding Trump's Removal

In the aftermath of chaotic and violent scene prevailing at the US Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, 17 US lawmakers wrote to Vice President Mike Pence calling for Trump's removal from power. They suggested that Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment, that provides procedures which can be used to replace a sitting president who is no longer capable of fulfilling his duties.

India, France To Hold Annual Strategic Dialogue On Jan 7

French President Emmanuel Macron's top advisor Emmanuel Bonne and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will hold an annual strategic dialogue on Friday. According to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held last year in February in Paris.

US First Lady's Chief Of Staff Grisham Resigns

Following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned. On Wednesday, in a statement, Grisham said that it was an “honour” to be part of the first lady’s “mission” to help children and serve the country in the White House. Grisham was one of the longest-serving Trump administration officials and joined the campaign in 2015.

An appropriate quote as this year comes to an end. Wishing everyone happiness & peace in the coming year....”We don’t grow when things are easy; we grow when we face challenges.” #HappyNewYear — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 31, 2020

After Facebook, Twitter & Instagram Lock Trump's Accounts

Twitter has taken down several tweets of US President Donald Trump which were about the ongoing violent protests at the US Capitol by his supporters. Among the tweets that were deleted, one of them was a video where he was seen talking to his supporters and asking them to go home while recapitulating allegations of voter fraud, while another deleted tweet was where he said Vice President Mike Pence lacked the "courage" to do what was necessary. Further, Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram took to Twitter and informed that Trump's account had been locked for 24 hours.

We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well. https://t.co/HpA79eSbMe — Adam Mosseri ðŸ˜· (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

Earth Is Spinning Faster Than It Has In Over 50 Years

Scientists have recently revealed a startling fact that time is passing quicker now than at any point in the last half-century. According to Daily Mail, since 2020, every day is taking less than 24 hours. The world’s timekeepers informed that July 19, 2020, was 1.4602 milliseconds shorter than the regular 24 hours, which goes in direct opposition to previous records as per which the planet took longer than 24 hours to complete a rotation.

