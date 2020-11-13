Latest News: PM Modi Congratulates Suu Kyi; Twitter Removes Shah's Pic; US-China Tensions

HAM confirms getting 'calls from opposition alliances'

In the post-poll development in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)(HAM - S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday elected the leader of its four-member legislature party but he said that he will not become a minister in the new government headed by Nitish Kumar. Manjhi has also made an offer to Congress and RJD leaders in the state, and have urged them to join Nitish's development agenda. Moreover, HAM (S) spokesperson said that they are getting calls from "other parties" but they will stick with the NDA.

Twitter after removing Home Minister Shah's profile photo

Issuing a response after removing the profile picture of Home Minister Amit Shah from his official handle, Twitter has said that the step was taken under their global copyright policies. The statement comes after Twitter faced a backlash from Indian users with some even demanding the ban on the social media giant. A Twitter spokesperson has said that the account of the Union Home Minister was locked because of "due to an inadvertent error." The statement also clarified that the decision was taken back "immediately" and account of Amit Shah is fully functional now, the profile photo has also been restored.

PM Modi announces $1 million aid to COVID-19 response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a contribution of USD 1 million to COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and stressed on leveraging strong ties between the two sides in the battle against the pandemic. He also pitched for convergence of approach between India and the 10-nation ASEAN in ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed renewed global focus in view of China's expansionist behaviour.

Australian PM Scott Morrison's Diwali message

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in his Diwali address said that the festival holds "a special significance" especially this year as the world is embattled with COVID-19 pandemic. "Most years, we often think of this dispelling of darkness as a theoretical concept rather than something that is experienced and overcome. This year, Diwali's message has a special significance," Morrison said in a video message released recently.

"We have drawn strength and inspiration from our medical professionals, teachers, cleaners, retail staff, police and defence force personnel and so many more who have responded to the crisis with compassion and professionalism," he said.

PM Modi congratulates Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar Elections

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Aung San Suu Kyi for her party's win in Myanmar's general elections. Unofficial results on Tuesday showed that National League for Democracy (NLD) has won more than 322 seats. Suu Kyi was projected to win even before the elections began, now poll agents of her party have asserted that she is set to make the next government in the country.

Congratulations to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi & NLD for victory in the elections. The successful conduct of polls is another step in the ongoing democratic transition in Myanmar. I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our traditional bonds of friendship. @MyanmarSC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2020

US-China tensions: Xi Jinping pushes for greater military might

Amid the US-China military tensions which heightened in recent months over the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials have expressed that Beijing must apply cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence if it wants to transform its military into a modern fighting force on a par with those of other leading powers.

