Latest News: PM Modi Extends Shivratri Wishes; US Blasts China; Mamata Suffers Injuries

'Hold Pakistan Accountable For Promoting Terrorism' European Think Tank's Plea To UN

A European think tank recently urged the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for promoting terrorism and failing to live up to its moral obligations towards its own people and the international community. During an intervention at the ongoing 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, UK PM Boris Johnson noted that following the growing diplomatic pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan arrested Hafiz Sayeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, two UN-designated terrorists. However, Johnson called the arrests “sham” and said that Pakistan’s move was not driven by a genuine attempt to combat terrorism.

Mamata Banerjee Suffered 'severe Bone Injuries', Says Doctor; TMC Delays Manifesto Launch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remained hospitalised after suffering 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder, hours after being allegedly attacked by unknown persons during her election campaign Nandigram on Wednesday night, doctors said.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on CM Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital where she was taken from Nandigram said.

US Says Chinese Govt Should Have No Role In Dalai Lama Succession; Raises Panchem Lama

The United States on March 9 reiterated that the Chinese government should have no role in the succession process of Dalai Lama. While replying to a question on US President Joe Biden’s position on the issue of Tibet’s spiritual leader’s reincarnation, the State Department Spokesperson Ned Price noted China’s interference in the succession of the Panchen Lama more than 25 years ago. He even went on to call Beijing’s interference in the matter an “outrageous abuse of religious freedom”.

Price said, “We believe that the Chinese Government should have no role in the succession process of the Dalai Lama”. He added, “Beijing's interference in the succession of the Panchen Lama more than 25 years ago, including by, "disappearing the Panchen Lama as a child and attempting to replace him with a People's Republic of China (PRC) government-chosen successor remains an outrageous abuse of religious freedom”.

Boris Johnson Rejects EU's Claim; Says UK Hasn't Banned Export Of Vaccines

The UK PM Boris Johnson has rejected claims from European Council President Charles Michel that the country has imposed an export ban on coronavirus vaccines. According to BBC, Johnson said that the government had “not blocked” any sales to other countries. While addressing the Prime Minister’s Question, the UK leader said that he was “proud” of the progress made and added that the nation has also donated £548m to the COVAX initiative, set up to distribute vaccine around the globe.

PM Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings To Countrymen; Seek Blessings From Lord Shiva

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the citizens. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" Mahashivratri is an important festival for devotees of Lord Shiva. The day marks a remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance". The festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti is celebrated across India to worship Lord Shiva - the "destroyer of evil".

देशवासियों को महाशिवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर-हर महादेव!



Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

