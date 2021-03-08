Latest News: PM Modi Extends Women's Day Wishes; Second Phase Budget Session Starts Today

PM Modi extends Women's Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the country. Taking to his official handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women's Day." Narendra Modi also said that it is the government's honour to be getting an opportunity to work towards furthering women's empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

China reiterated its 'friendship' as Quad nears

As India prepares to participate in the first-ever meeting of the QUAD leaders, which is likely to be held on March 12, an embattled China on Sunday said that Beijing and New Delhi should stop “undercutting” each other, shed mutual “suspicion” and create “enabling conditions” by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue. The remarks were made by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at his annual press conference in Beijing.

Stalin's 7 poll promises

Gearing up for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday released his 'vision document' for the next 10 years at a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli. The 'vision document' involves revamping seven sectors, including economy, agriculture, water management, education plus health and sanitation, urban development, rural infrastructure, and social justice.

Second phase of Budget session to start today

The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday with all COVID-19 precautions in place. However, its duration is likely to be curtailed in light of the Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory. The election campaigns are likely to keep the political leadership of most parties busy as the poll dates draw near. Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are slated to begin from March 27 and will conclude with the counting of votes on May 2.

AIUDF announces list of candidates

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a major constituent of the Opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance, has released the first list of 16 candidates for the Assam assembly election. Making the announcement on Sunday night, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal said he has renominated seven of its 13 sitting MLAs. The party has put 11 candidates in alliance with its partners while it has decided to go for a friendly contest in five seats.

