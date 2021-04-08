Latest News: PM Modi Gets 2nd COVID Jab; RK Singh-Kerry Hold Talks; Mishra's Dig At Mamata

PM Modi Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS

Amid the ongoing phase of vaccination and a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture of him receiving the second vaccine jab at New Delhi's AIIMS. Stating that vaccination is one of the ways the virus can be 'defeated', PM Modi urged people eligible for vaccination to get inoculated by registering on the CoWin website. Earlier on March 1, Prime Minister Modi had received his first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS.

Read full story here

Narottam Mishra Takes A Dig At Mamata & Ansari, Draws Analogy Between Their Wheelchairs

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mukhtar Ansari, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has drawn an analogy between the wheelchairs of TMC supremo and the gangster-turned-politician saying that two wheelchairs are quite famous and they are in a peculiar position. While campaigning for BJP in West Bengal, Mishra at an event on Wednesday said that one wheelchair has reached Uttar Pradesh's Banda from Punjab, and the other one is in Bengal.

#WATCH "...2 wheelchairs are quite famous. One has reached UP's Banda from Punjab, other one is here. One is in wheelchair due to fear of losing, other due to fear of getting beaten up. Wheelchair is in a peculiar position now," said MP Home Min Narottam Mishra in Bengal (07.04) pic.twitter.com/X8iypr7OBm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

Read full story here

MoS RK Singh, US Climate Envoy John Kerry Discuss Energy Transition & Emission Reduction

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh met the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry on April 7 and discussed India's progress in emission and energy transition in India. During the discussion, they also emphasized that the Indo-American Partnership on energy and climate will be an example for other countries on climate action.

The Hon’ble Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri R K Singh, met a delegation led by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr. John Kerry today (7th April 2021). @ClimateEnvoy pic.twitter.com/N2d2fzt5hz — Office of R.K. Singh (@OfficeOfRKSingh) April 7, 2021

Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr. @JohnKerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.



We discussed a range of issues including #ClimateFinance, joint research and collaboration etc.@PMOIndia @ClimateEnvoy @UNFCCC pic.twitter.com/SaIij2bCz2 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 6, 2021

Read full story here

Democracies Around World Including US, India Facing Challenges: Indian-American Congressman

Democracies around the world, including the US and India, are facing challenges, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said. "Today, one cannot escape the feeling that America's democratic institutions are facing unprecedented threats," he said on Wednesday commemorating the 'International Day of Conscience', which was on April 5. He was referring to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"India is an essential ally of the US on critical challenges such as security issues and climate change. It is crucial that both of our democracies remain strong by remaining true to our shared highest principles, such as treating all people with dignity, fairness and respect," Krishnamoorthi said.

Read full story here

Biden Open To Compromise On Infrastructure, But Not Inaction

President Joe Biden drew a red line on his USD 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, saying he is open to compromise on how to pay for the package but inaction is unacceptable. The president turned fiery in an afternoon speech, saying that the United States is failing to build, invest and research for the future and adding that failure to do so amounts to giving up on “leading the world.”

"Compromise is inevitable,” Biden said. “We'll be open to good ideas in good faith negotiations. But here's what we won't be open to: We will not be open to doing nothing. Inaction, simply, is not an option.”

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.