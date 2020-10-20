Latest News: PM Modi On COVID Vaccine; Shekhar Suggests SSR Award; Muted Mics In US Debate

PM Modi gives clue on COVID-19 vaccine

Asserting that the future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited India's handling of COVID-19 to state that the country's scientific institutions are its "greatest assets" and have done "wonders" in tackling the disease. He said that India has one of the highest recovery rates--88%--because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. In his virtual keynote address at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, PM Modi said India is now at the forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19 and that some of the vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of the trial.

Speaking at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020. https://t.co/zg6lsCO8II — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2020

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 75,50,273 including 7,72,055 active cases. 66,63,608 people have recovered while 1,14,610 have died so far, Health Ministry. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%. Mumbai reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 2,092 discharges, and 45 deaths on October 19, as per Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Nadda urges BJP workers to expose TMC's corruption

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday directed the party workers to expose all the corruption in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. In an emergency organizational meeting held with BJP workers in Siliguri, Nadda directed them to inform people about the tyranny of the ruling party and the culture of cut-money in the state. After the meeting, West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu told reporters that detailed discussion was held on the preparations for each Assembly constituency in light of the upcoming elections.

Mute button in US Presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential debate on October 19 announced that US President Donald Trump and former US Vice President Joe Biden will have their microphones muted during some parts of the second presidential debate on October 23. A move that was indicated after the first disjointed face-off took place between both the contenders in Cleveland, is likely to disappoint Trump who had initially opposed any change in the existing rules.

'Sushant Singh Rajput Award For Best Newcomer', Shekhar Suman

A highlight of the four months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has been numerous gestures held in his memory. Be it hashtags on social media that attracted global attention or protest marches in various cities, ‘SSRians’ have been vociferous in hailing the late actor and seeking justice for him. In the latest, Shekhar Suman suggested that an award for best newcomer could be dedicated in his name or a scholarship, and that he will raise the recommendation with the Bihar Chief Minister.

