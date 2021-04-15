Latest News: PM Modi Greets On Bengali New Year; Night Curfew In Rajasthan And More

PM Modi Greets People On Bengali New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Bengalis on the beginning of their traditional new year. He also tweeted a campaign video of the BJP, which is locked in a keen contest with the ruling TMC in the West Bengal assembly elections, saying, "A New Year and a resolve for new beginnings and progress for the great land of West Bengal!"

"Greetings on Poyla Boishakh. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" PM Modi said.

6 Pm To 5 Am Curfew In Entire Rajasthan From Friday

Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16. The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the state government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire state.

“Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm,” the government order said. According to the new guideline, all educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

(Image Credit: PTI)

Delhi Govt Lets Pvt Hospitals Named 'COVID Facilities' To Keep Some Beds For Non-COVID Patients

Days after declaring 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" facilities, the Delhi government on Wednesday revised its decision to allow certain beds to be used for non-COVID patients as well. These included Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Max SS Hospital and Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

A senior official of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "Our hospital is fully committed to the government's fight against COVID-19. We welcome this revised order as it will help save lives of critically ill non-COVID patients."

(Image Credit: PTI)

Jaishankar Says Calling Quad 'Asian NATO' Is A Mind Game: 'India Never Had NATO Mentality’

The Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is not an “Asian NATO” and India never had a “NATO mentality”, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday even as he stressed the need for like-minded countries to come together to form coalitions in the changing global order. The comments were made at the Raisina Dialogue, where the Minister spoke along with Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe, Foreign Affairs of France, and Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia.

"Others cannot have a veto about what I am going to discuss, with whom I’m going to discuss, how much I’m going to contribute to the world," Jaishankar said.

'Mamata Abusing PM Modi, HM Shah For COVID-19 Surge Reveals Her Sanskar': Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the COVID-19 surge in the state. Irani said she was shocked to hear the TMC Supremo ‘abuse’ the Prime Minister and the Home Minister over the pandemic. Comparing TMC’s 'sanskar' with the BJP, Irani said PM Modi addresses Mamata as 'didi' during election rallies but she abuses the party leadership from public platforms.

“I am shocked to hear that she is abusing Modi ji & Amit Shah ji for the pandemic. But this is Mamata Banerjee's 'sanskar'. Modi Ji addresses her as 'didi' but she abuses our leadership from public platforms,” the minister told ANI.

