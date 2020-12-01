Latest News: PM Modi Hails BSF; Yogi To Meet Celebs; Pashtuns Protest Against Pak Army

PM Modi, Amit Shah on 56th BSF Raising Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) is celebrating its 56th raising day on Tuesday, and on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have hailed the force. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to attend the BSF's raising day ceremony on Tuesday, though for unmentioned reasons his appearance has now been cancelled and Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will be attending the function in his stead.

Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2020

बीएसएफ ने अपने शौर्य और पराक्रम से अपने आदर्श वाक्य 'जीवन पर्यन्त कर्तव्य' को सदैव चरितार्थ किया है।



आज @BSF_India के 56वें स्थापना दिवस पर मैं बल के सभी बहादुर जवानों को उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा और समर्पण के लिए नमन करता हूँ।



भारत को अपनी रणविजयी ‘सीमा सुरक्षा बल’ पर गर्व है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2020

PM Modi, CM Yogi attend light & sound show at Sarnath

During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched a light and sound show on Lord Buddha's legacy and teachings at the Sarnath archaeological site on Monday. He also interacted with Buddhist monks there. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi visited the Sarnath archaeological site after participating in Dev Deepawali celebrations at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi. He lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat and commenced the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav.

PIL seeks to include transgenders in NCRB data

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to recognise and classify transgenders as a separate third gender in their annual publication of Prison Statistics India. The petition filed by a law graduate Karan Tripathi seeks an immediate and urgent intervention of the court as the process of data collection for the next annual publication of the Prison Statistics report 2020 by the NCRB is already underway. The plea filed in the Delhi HC is set to come up for hearing before the division bench on December 1.

Assam couples will have to declare income, religion under new law

The BJP-led government in Assam has started drafting new legislation that will require the bride and groom to declare their religion and income in official documents a month before the wedding. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the law will be "empowering for women". "One shouldn't get married if there's no transparency between husband and wife. Disclosure's important-my religion, what I do for a living, what's my income. Not saying that you should disclosure only your religion, you should also disclose your income and job," Sarma said in Guwahati.

Pashtuns protest against Pak Army killings of civilians

A massive protest was organised by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in front of the Balochistan provincial assembly in Quetta on Monday, condemning the shooting incident in Chaman by the Pakistan security forces on Pashtuns. "PTM is protesting in front of the provincial assembly in Quetta against State Atrocities in Chaman. This is not the first time the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) has killed civilians in Chaman. We demand the killers be arrested and prosecuted. We demand justice," Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar tweeted.

